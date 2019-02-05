UConn's spot in the AP poll is one they haven't been in since 2007

How do UConn and Notre Dame match-up on the hardwood?

Things just don’t seem quite right in the women’s basketball landscape when UConn isn’t ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll.

That’s probably because it hasn’t happened in over a decade.

After losing to Louisville last week, the Huskies fell to fifth in the AP poll. It’s UConn’s worst ranking since Feb. 12, 2007.

The Huskies entered the top five on Feb. 5, 2007, and were then ranked third on Feb. 19. Since then, Geno Auriemma’s side has been ranked fourth or better.

The Huskies’ recent run of dominance began that following season, in 2007-08. UConn grabbed the No. 1 AP spot on Dec. 24, 2007 and held it for seven weeks. Since then, here’s the stretches UConn has had the No. 1 spot:

Feb. 18, 2008 to Jan. 3, 2011 (1,051 days)

Feb. 21, 2011 to Oct. 29, 2011 (251 days)

Dec. 31, 2012 to Jan. 7, 2013 (8 days)

Nov. 1, 2013 to Nov. 17, 2014 (382 days)

Feb. 16, 2015 to Nov. 1, 2016 (625 days)

Dec. 5, 2016 to Oct. 31, 2018 (696 days)

In short: UConn has been really good for a long time and no other team has experienced the type of run the Huskies have been on for the past 12 years.

For the folks keeping score, UConn has been in the top five of the AP poll for a span of 232 consecutive weeks. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of such, when they were in the top five for 96 weeks from 1979 through 1984. Currently, Louisville has the second-longest streak of top five appearances with 32 weeks.

UConn began the 2006-07 season ranked eighth in the poll and started making a slow climb into the top five. They were ranked as high as No. 2 on March 5, and finished the season at the No. 4 spot. The Huskies went 32-4 that year and lost to LSU in their second NCAA tournament game.

The next season, in 2007-08, the Huskies grabbed the No. 1 AP poll spot and made the first of 11 consecutive trips to the Final Four. UConn captured national championships in six of those runs.

UConn has two losses so far this season, to Baylor and Louisville. When the Huskies fell to the Lady Bears on Jan. 3, it ended their regular season winning streak, which stretched back to Nov. 23, 2014. It also marked UConn’s first regular season loss that didn’t feature overtime since Feb. 18, 2013.

The Huskies’ loss to Louisville on Jan. 31 marked their first multiple-loss regular season since 2012-13. Still, that didn’t slow the Huskies down back then. They still went on win the national title, their first of four in a row.

One streak still alive for the Huskies is their winning ways at home. UConn hasn’t lost a game in the state of Connecticut since March 12, 2013, when it fell to Notre Dame in the Big East title game.

