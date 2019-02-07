NCAA to reveal women's basketball top 16 twice ahead of 2019 tournament

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee will provide two top-16 reveals during the 2018-19 season.

The first will be at halftime of the Monday, Feb. 11, game featuring South Carolina at UConn on ESPN2 that tips at 7 p.m. Eastern. The second will be announced at halftime of the UConn vs. South Florida game to be played on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Each reveal will include the top-16 in seed order, with potential regional assignments for all 16 teams provided as if the season ended on that respective date. The two top-16 reveals will have no bearing on the final 64-team field for the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be announced during the ESPN Selection Special on Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m. ET.

