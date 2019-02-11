30 named to 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason Team

Iowa's Megan Gustafson, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale headline a midseason list 30 women's basketball players announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to be in consideration for the Citizen Naismith Trophy. Previous winners of the award include South Carolina's A'ja Wilson last year and Washington's Kelsey Plum the year before that. UConn's Breanna Stewart won it three years in a row from 2014-16.

This year's group includes eight players from the ACC, seven from the Pac-12, five from the SEC, four from the Big 12, three from the AAC, two from the Big Ten and one from the BIG EAST.

Notre Dame's tally accounts for five of the Atlantic Coast Conference's eight and leads all teams. UConn and Oregon can both boast of three players on the list.

Ogunbowale leads Notre Dame with 21 points per game and has a team-high 44 steals. Ionescu leads Oregon with 19.3 points and 8.2 assists per game. Gustafson leads Iowa with 27.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. All play for ranked programs in contention for a national title, as do Baylor's Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox and UConn's Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield and Katie Lou Samuelson.

The list will be trimmed to 10 semifinalists in March and four finalists later that same month. The winner will be announced in April.

2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason Team