basketball-women-d1 flag

Jordan Guskey | NCAA.com | February 11, 2019

30 named to 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason Team

USA TODAY Sports Iowa basketball's Megan Gustafson is among the nation's best.

Iowa's Megan Gustafson, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale headline a midseason list 30 women's basketball players announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to be in consideration for the Citizen Naismith Trophy. Previous winners of the award include South Carolina's A'ja Wilson last year and Washington's Kelsey Plum the year before that. UConn's Breanna Stewart won it three years in a row from 2014-16.

This year's group includes eight players from the ACC, seven from the Pac-12, five from the SEC, four from the Big 12, three from the AAC, two from the Big Ten and one from the BIG EAST. 

Notre Dame's tally accounts for five of the Atlantic Coast Conference's eight and leads all teams. UConn and Oregon can both boast of three players on the list.

Ogunbowale leads Notre Dame with 21 points per game and has a team-high 44 steals. Ionescu leads Oregon with 19.3 points and 8.2 assists per game. Gustafson leads Iowa with 27.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. All play for ranked programs in contention for a national title, as do Baylor's Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox and UConn's Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield and Katie Lou Samuelson. 

The list will be trimmed to 10 semifinalists in March and four finalists later that same month. The winner will be announced in April.

2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason Team

NAME

CLASS

POSITION

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

Kristine Anigwe

Sr.

C/F

California

Pac-12

Kalani Brown

Sr.

C

Baylor

Big 12

Bridget Carleton

Sr.

G

Iowa State

Big 12

Chennedy Carter

So.

G

Texas A&M

SEC

Kaila Charles

Jr.

G

Maryland

Big Ten

Napheesa Collier

Sr.

F

UConn

AAC

Lauren Cox

Jr.

F

Baylor

Big 12

Sophie Cunningham

Sr.

G

Missouri

SEC

Crystal Dangerfield

Jr.

G

UConn

AAC

Asia Durr

Sr.

G

Louisville

ACC

Megan Gustafson

Sr.

F

Iowa

Big Ten

Ruthy Hebard

Jr.

F

Oregon

Pac-12

Natisha Hiedeman

Sr.

G

Marquette

BIG EAST

Anriel Howard

Sr.

F

Mississippi State

SEC

Megan Huff

Sr.

F

Utah

Pac-12

Sabrina Ionescu

Jr.

G

Oregon

Pac-12

Marina Mabrey

Sr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC

Tiana Mangakahia

Jr.

G

Syracuse

ACC

Tynice Martin

Jr.

G

West Virginia

Big 12

Teaira McCowan

Sr.

C

Mississippi State

SEC

Beatrice Mompremier

Jr.

F

Miami

ACC

Maci Morris

Sr.

G

Kentucky

SEC

Arike Ogunbowale

Sr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC

Satou Sabally

So.

F

Oregon

Pac-12

Katie Lou Samuelson

Sr.

G

UConn

AAC

Jessica Shepard

Sr.

F

Notre Dame

ACC

Destiny Slocum

So.

G

Oregon State

Pac-12

Alanna Smith

Sr.

F

Stanford

Pac-12

Brianna Turner

Sr.

F

Notre Dame

ACC

Jackie Young

Jr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC