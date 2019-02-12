Oregon earns team of the week honors with its NCAA-best winning streak of 16 games

Arguably enjoying the finest season in school history, Oregon extended its NCAA-best winning streak to 16 games by winning at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion for the first time in three decades, breaking a losing streak that had stretched to 29 games.

The Ducks, now 23-1 overall, are the lone undefeated team in the Pac-12 Conference at 12-0. Oregon has surged ahead of Oregon State (two losses) and Stanford (three losses).

Not only was the win at Stanford about breaking the long drought at Maples Pavilion, it was also how the Ducks accomplished it. The resounding 88-48 win over No. 11 Stanford ended the Cardinal's 22-game home winning streak. The 40-point margin of defeat was one of the worst in Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer's 33 seasons at Stanford. Stanford had lost a home game by 20 or more points just twice under VanDerveer. It was Oregon's first victory on the Cardinal's home floor since a 63-54 win in the initial meeting between the schools at the venue on March 5, 1987.

If the tournament started today, this is what the Portland Region would look like#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/eZ835Tt8iZ — NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) February 12, 2019

Sabrina Ionescu had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the way for Ducks. She was joined in double figures by Ruthy Hebard, who added 18 points, while Erin Boley added 11 and Satou Sabally, 10.

Stanford was never in the game after the first quarter. After Stanford scored the game's first four points, the Ducks rattled off a 14-0 run and went on to a 20-11 lead at the end of the quarter after Ionescu knocked down a jumper in the final minute. Oregon went on a 15-0 run into halftime to lead, 44-20 as Ionescu had 17 points in the opening half while Hebard had 10 on 5-of-8 shooting.

.@sabrina_i20 is the reigning Lieberman Award winner and makes the cut for this year's award. #GoDucks https://t.co/0h35X8QmvI — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) February 11, 2019

The win at Stanford came two days after a 105-82 win at California. With the 105 points, the Ducks broke the century mark in back-to-back league games for the first time since joining the Pac-12. Oregon had defeated Colorado 102-43 on Feb. 3. Oregon last did that in 1981-82 when the Ducks topped Washington (105-74) and Portland State (101-55) in NorPac Conference play.

Sabally (31 points) and Ionescu (27) combined for 58 points in the win over Cal at Haas Pavilion. Oregon put on a second half shooting display, going 22-of-30 from the floor. The Ducks shot 60 percent from the field in the third quarter and a blistering 86.7 percent in the fourth. Overall, the Ducks shot 60.3 percent on field goals, 60.9 percent on threes and 88.2 percent on free throws.

This is Civil War week for Oregon, with the Ducks facing off against rival Oregon State twice over four days. The Ducks and Beavers meet on Friday night, Feb. 15 in Eugene and Monday night, Feb. 18 in Corvallis.