Women's basketball scores: No. 13 Iowa moves into tie for first in Big Ten after beating No. 7 Maryland

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two seconds remained in the biggest Iowa women's basketball game in who knows when, and not coincidentally, the ball was in the hands of Hawkeye senior All-American Megan Gustafson.



It was her 17th rebound of the game.



Forget the 31 points and three blocked shots for Iowa's 6-3 do-everything center. The most meaningful numbers were 86 points (for Iowa) and 73 (for Maryland).

The No. 14 Hawkeyes improved to 21-5 with the victory over No. 7 Maryland (23-3) in front of 10,716 on Mediacom Court in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams are tied on top of the Big Ten Conference with records of 12-3.



"I think we have something special and I want to share it with everybody," said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder , pleased with a season-high in attendance despite an overnight snow storm.



Iowa extended its winning streak to five games and ended Maryland's at eight.



DOWN GOES NO. 7 MARYLAND!! pic.twitter.com/iVYZP4LhzQ — Iowa Women's BBall (@IowaWBB) February 17, 2019

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures. Senior guard Tania Davis dropped in 13 points and senior forward Hannah Stewart and junior guard Kathleen Doyle added 12 apiece. Doyle handed out five of Iowa's 18 assists while Stewart had seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocked shots.



"They never stopped moving and they know their role," Maryland head coach Brenda Frese said of the Hawkeyes not named Gustafson. "They all understand how to win and that's accepting your role and they do a good job within their role."



Bluder has witnessed that up close and personal for some time.

"We believe in all of our parts," Bluder said. "We believe in them in all areas, but we're also smart and we know we have a special player in Megan. I credit these guys so much, it's hard to do as an athlete some time. You work hard and it is fun to score points, but they get as much excitement out of that assist as they do the basket. That's what makes this team special."



A good example was the first quarter with Iowa holding a 17-14 lead, despite just two points (1-of-4 shooting) and two rebounds from Gustafson. Meanwhile, six other Hawkeyes found the scoring column.



"When that happens, I'm able to figure out what else I can do to impact the game, whether that is getting my teammates open or being a decoy," Gustafson said. "I don't mind doing that at all, I have 100 percent confidence in them and that's why our team is so good right now."



Stephanie Jones led Maryland with 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Terrapin junior Kaila Charles, who entered the game averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a game, was limited to two points and three boards.

