Women's basketball rankings: Baylor stays on top, Oregon earns highest program ranking at No. 2

Andy Katz calls for a Notre Dame repeat as national champs in women's hoops

Andy Katz calls for a Notre Dame repeat as national champs in women's hoops

NEW YORK — Buoyed by the second-longest winning streak in the country, Rice entered The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in school history.

Like I said...they’re only getting started! Lots more to work for this season. Eyes on the prize @RiceWBB!🏀🏆 You’re making all of us so proud🙌🏻 https://t.co/t1kJ0kXqUh — Stacy Mosely (@slmosely) February 18, 2019

The Owls have won 15 straight games and are ranked 25th in Monday’s poll.

STATS AND STANDINGS: Scoreboard | Rankings | Standings

Baylor remained the top team in the country, garnering 26 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. Oregon moved up to second, getting the other two No. 1 ballots. UConn was third, while Louisville slipped to fourth after losing to Miami on Sunday. The Hurricanes made the biggest jump, moving up six spots to 14th.

The best ranking in program history.



Oregon is up to No. 2 in this week's @AP_Top25 poll. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Fshu2DwSMr — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) February 18, 2019

Notre Dame was fifth. Mississippi State, Stanford, Maryland, North Carolina State and Iowa rounded out the top 10.

Drake joined the rankings at No. 24, while Rutgers and Michigan State fell out.

Here are some other tidbits from the AP Top 25 this week:

ROUGH WEEK TO BE RANKED

Fourteen of the Top 25 teams lost last week, including seven to unranked schools. That tends to happen a lot in conference play where teams know each other better.

TEAMS TO WATCH: These are the five women's basketball programs you don't want to face

MOVING ON UP

One week after getting ranked for the first time in school history, South Dakota climbed up to No. 23. The Coyotes won their lone game, routing Western Illinois 83-61.

ICYMI: The Yotes won their 10th-straight game last night, topping Western Illinois 83-61. 🐺



📰: https://t.co/TcAZiOni49

📷: https://t.co/ooxVXKm5NE pic.twitter.com/kyDk7Kah0c — South Dakota Womens Basketball (@SDCoyotesWBB) February 17, 2019

TOP 25 SHOWDOWNS

There are a bunch of big games this week, starting Monday night when Notre Dame visits N.C. State and Oregon plays at No. 12 Oregon State. Later in the week, No. 16 Kentucky plays 13th-ranked South Carolina and No. 17 Arizona State visits Stanford.

LEAVING A LEGACY: Why Sabrina Ionescu is an all-time Oregon great

Full Top 25 Rankings: