Doug Feinberg | The Associated Press | February 18, 2019

Women's basketball rankings: Baylor stays on top, Oregon earns highest program ranking at No. 2

NEW YORK — Buoyed by the second-longest winning streak in the country, Rice entered The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in school history.

The Owls have won 15 straight games and are ranked 25th in Monday’s poll.

Baylor remained the top team in the country, garnering 26 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. Oregon moved up to second, getting the other two No. 1 ballots. UConn was third, while Louisville slipped to fourth after losing to Miami on Sunday. The Hurricanes made the biggest jump, moving up six spots to 14th.

Notre Dame was fifth. Mississippi State, Stanford, Maryland, North Carolina State and Iowa rounded out the top 10.

Drake joined the rankings at No. 24, while Rutgers and Michigan State fell out.

Here are some other tidbits from the AP Top 25 this week:

ROUGH WEEK TO BE RANKED

Fourteen of the Top 25 teams lost last week, including seven to unranked schools. That tends to happen a lot in conference play where teams know each other better.

MOVING ON UP

One week after getting ranked for the first time in school history, South Dakota climbed up to No. 23. The Coyotes won their lone game, routing Western Illinois 83-61.

TOP 25 SHOWDOWNS

There are a bunch of big games this week, starting Monday night when Notre Dame visits N.C. State and Oregon plays at No. 12 Oregon State. Later in the week, No. 16 Kentucky plays 13th-ranked South Carolina and No. 17 Arizona State visits Stanford.

Full Top 25 Rankings: 

Rank School Record Points Previous Rank
1 Baylor (26) 23-1 698 1
2 Oregon (2) 24-1 672 3
3 UConn 23-2 638 4
4 Louisville 23-2 610 2
5 Notre Dame 23-3 596 6
6 Mississippi State 23-2 555 5
7 Stanford 21-4 475 10
8 Maryland 23-3 458 7
9 NC State 22-2 455 12
10 Iowa 21-5 439 14
11 Marquette 22-4 437 8
12 Oregon State 20-5 413 9
13 South Carolina 19-6 398 11
14 Miami 22-5 350 20
15 Gonzaga 23-3 275 13
16 Kentucky 21-5 261 17
17 Arizona State 18-6 247 19
18 Syracuse 19-6 232 16
19 Texas 20-6 225 15
20 Iowa State 19-6 155 18
21 Texas A&M 19-6 117 22
22 Florida State 21-5 106 21
23 South Dakota 23-3 90 25
24 Drake 19-5 40 NR
25 Rice 22-3 30 NR