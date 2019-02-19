Naismith Trophy announces 10 women's basketball defensive player of the year nominees

The Naismith Trophy announced its 10-player watch list for the women's Defensive Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

The full list includes eight seniors and two juniors. The Big Ten's three nominees leads all conferences, with the SEC right behind with two.

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan, one of those eight seniors, is looking to repeat. She won the inaugural Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2018. No. 1 Baylor is the only school with two players on the list, with Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox.

Women’s Defensive Player of the Year 10 semifinalists:

PLAYER school class position Kristine Anigwe California Senior Center/Forward Chastadie Barrs Lamar Senior Guard Kenisha Bell Minnesota Senior Guard Kalani Brown Baylor Senior Center Lauren Cox Baylor Junior Forward Megan Gustafson Iowa Senior Forward Ae'Rianna Harris Purdue Junior Forward Teaira McCowan Mississippi State Senior Center Taylor Murray Kentucky Senior Guard Brianna Turner Notre Dame Senior Forward

The winner will be announced on April 6, the same day that the Naismith women's coach of the year and women's player of the year awards are revealed.