NCAA and Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee announce details for 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four

With the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four only a month and a half from tipoff, members of the NCAA and Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee invaded Sparkman Wharf on the Lawn to detail national championship plans that include opportunities for game tickets and numerous free events and community initiatives surrounding what is considered America’s marquee women’s sporting event.

Championship week will culminate Friday, April 5, with the national semifinals at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN2. The national championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, April 7, and will be carried live on ESPN. Amalie Arena will be the site for the games and for the crowning of the 2019 national champion.

“There is a reason we keep coming back to Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “This will be the third time in 12 years that the NCAA Women’s Final Four is being held in Tampa Bay, and we are excited to see the event details coming together. All 1,000 student-athletes who will be part of the 2019 championship have one goal in mind, and that is to reach Tampa Bay. Our saying is ‘See It All, Do It All, Go Four It All’ and we hope that as many people as possible experience all that is being offered Women’s Final Four week.”

While a national champion will be crowned inside Amalie Arena on April 7, interactive fan activities outside the arena throughout the weekend will be equally unforgettable.

The NCAA and the Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee have spent significant time building a program schedule that will welcome the entire Tampa Bay community. A significant effort is being made to leave a lasting legacy in the community. In addition, Women’s Final Four-week events will include team pep rallies, hospital visits and a court renovation in Tampa.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the NCAA and the Women’s Final Four back to Tampa Bay. As a third-time host, we look forward to rolling out the red carpet and elevating the student-athlete, visitor and fan experience like never before,” said Claire Lessinger, executive director of the Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee. “We invite visitors and locals alike to take part in everything that this amazing weekend has to offer; from the games at Amalie Arena to the free, fun, family-friendly events and all of the treasures that our destination has to offer. We can’t wait for the women’s basketball community to take over Tampa Bay.”

GAME/TICKET INFORMATION

round WHEN LOCATION National semifinals 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET | Friday, April 5 (ESPN2) Amalie Arena | Tampa, Fla. National championship 6 p.m. ET | Sunday, April 7 (ESPN2) Amalie Arena | Tampa, Fla.

TICKET OPTIONS STILL AVAILABLE FOR ALL

“Go Four It All” in Tampa and be at Amalie Arena to experience another historic Women’s Final Four! There are ticket options remaining for all starting as low as $35 for single-sessions and $75 for all-sessions: ncaa.com/wbbtickets.

Experience the Women’s Final Four in style with premium ticket and hospitality packages with the NCAA Experience: ncaa.com/vip.

NCAA tickets may not be offered as a prize in a promotion, sweepstakes or contest, or auctioned for fundraising purposes unless authorized in advance by the NCAA. The NCAA reminds fans that purchasing tickets from secondary unauthorized vendors may result in fraudulent purchases.

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR ANCILLARY EVENTS — FREE FOR FANS OF ALL AGES

Here’s a look at the many ancillary events that will be part of championship week. For more information, visit ncaa.com/womensfinalfour. All times noted below are local, Eastern time.

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR TOURNEY TOWN PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE

Tip off your weekend with a trip to Tourney Town presented by Capital One. Tourney Town is a FREE festival jam-packed with special appearances, autograph signings, interactive games, giveaways, historical and Women’s Final Four team displays, NBA Academy activities, youth clinics, photo ops, basketball contests, a professional development series and more.

Be at the epicenter of women’s basketball with activities and events for the entire family. Tourney Town is the best way to celebrate Women’s Final Four weekend in Tampa Bay. Plus, entry is free for this once-in-a-lifetime experience you won’t want to miss!

WHEN: Friday, April 5 - Sunday, April 7

LOCATION: Tampa Convention Center

COST: FREE and open to the public!



TOURNEY TOWN HOURS:

Friday, April 5: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR BOUNCE PRESENTED BY BUICK: Hop, skip and jump into Women’s Final Four action with the NCAA Bounce. Youth age 18 and younger are invited to participate in this unique parade and FREE Women’s Final Four event, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way along the Tampa Riverwalk and into Tourney Town presented by Capital One — the official fan festival of the 2019 Women’s Final Four. The first 2,000 participants will receive a FREE basketball and shirt.



EVENT DATE: Sunday, April 7

EVENT TIME: 1 p.m. ET

EVENT LOCATION: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

BOUNCE ROUTE:

Start Line: Tampa Riverwalk at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Finish Line: Tourney Town at the Tampa Convention Center

CHECK-IN (required): 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

COST: FREE! Public registration opens Feb. 20.

REGISTRATION: Online pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited and will go fast. First 2,000 registered participants will receive a T-shirt and basketball.

BEYOND THE BASELINE: Since its inception at the 2008 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa Bay, Beyond the Baseline has served as an inspirational series of exclusive and exciting networking opportunities for women. Now in its 12th year, this impactful legacy program returns to Tampa Bay. Brought to you by the NCAA and its partners, Beyond the Baseline features speakers, professional development and networking events over the course of three days.



EVENT DATE: Friday, April 5-Sunday, April 7

EVENT TIME: Varies

EVENT LOCATION: Tourney Town presented by Capital One in the Tampa Convention Center

COST: FREE, registration will open in March

PARTY ON THE PLAZA: Tip off the national semifinal and championship games with a FREE party on the plaza outside Amalie Arena. Celebrate the Final Four teams, listen to live music, grab official merchandise and enjoy a bite to eat while participating in various fan-friendly interactive games.



WHEN: Friday, April 5, and Sunday, April 7

LOCATION: Main entrance plaza outside Amalie Arena

COST: FREE and open to the public!

PARTY ON THE PLAZA TIMES:

Friday, April 5: 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: 3 – 5:30 p.m.

RED CARPET ARRIVALS: Cheer on the final two teams as they arrive and enter Amalie Arena on their way to compete for the national title.



WHEN: Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7

LOCATION: Main entrance plaza outside Amalie Arena

COST: FREE and open to the public!

SUPER SATURDAY: The celebration of women’s basketball continues Saturday evening at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park with a FREE event open for all. This must-see event includes live music, fireworks and a celebration of the great game of basketball. Grab your friends and family, head to the park and enjoy the festivities with the rest of women’s basketball nation.

WHEN: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 6

COST: FREE and open to the public!

LOCATION: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES:

Designed to leave a lasting impact and legacy on the students of Tampa Bay, the NCAA and Tampa Bay Sports Commission have partnered with Hillsborough County Schools to engage, inspire and incentivize elementary students’ love of reading. When the national semifinals tip April 5, the Read to the Final Four program will have challenged approximately 90,000 local students in grades pre-K through fifth in a series of two-week challenges that culminate in a monthlong March Madness Challenge for third-graders. The competition concludes in April during the Women’s Final Four, and the top “Final Four” schools from Hillsborough County will win a field trip to Women’s Final Four Tourney Town presented by Capital One, where they will be recognized in a special awards ceremony.

KAY YOW CANCER FUND RESEARCH GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund will announce a special research grant for the center. Moffitt will be a two-time beneficiary, having received its first Kay Yow Cancer Fund grant during the 2015 Women’s Final Four. 2019 will mark the 12th consecutive year that the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has made a sizable donation to a cancer research facility in the event’s host city.

DREAM COURT PROJECT: The NCAA and Nancy Lieberman Charities have teamed up with the Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee, the Hillsborough County School District and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay to renovate an outdoor playing court at Dowdell Middle School. Tampa Bay will now be home to two Dream Courts, with the first local recipient having been the Freddie Solomon Boys & Girls Club during the 2015 Women’s Final Four. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dream Court will be conducted the afternoon of Wednesday, April 3, during Women’s Final Four week.

PRESS PASS: Press Pass is a media training program facilitated by the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, in collaboration with the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, for young girls in sixth through 12th grade interested in working in the sports media industry. The program partners Press Pass participants with media professionals who provide one-to-one mentorship in a real-world sports setting.

These young students also get exclusive access to the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four, including a behind-the-scenes view of the championship tournament and its related events, ultimately culminating with the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four Junior Journalism Workshop on Saturday, April 6. Workshop participants will be credentialed, observe Women’s Final Four news conferences and tour of a variety of areas, including the ESPN production trucks.

TBLOC PURSUES FIRST EVENT SUSTAINABILITY CERTIFICATION IN TAMPA BAY: For the first time in Tampa Bay major event history, the Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee, TECO Energy and Amalie Arena will team up during the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four in pursuit of the prestigious sustainable event certification, presented by the Council for Responsible Sport.

The Council for Responsible Sport is the world’s leading sustainable sports certification program, offering three core programs that help manage, measure and deliver purposeful events that go above and beyond the bottom line. The certification process recognizes efforts across five pillars of responsible sport: planning and communication, procurement, resource management, access and equity, and community legacy. To lead the efforts, a subcommittee consisting of community partners, local experts and sustainability thought leaders have been chosen to help guide the process and elevate Tampa Bay’s innovative green initiatives.

Over the upcoming months, community partners will provide support and host events designed to achieve the TBLOC’s social and environmental goals. Notably, TECO Energy will provide renewable energy offsets, helping produce a carbon neutral championship.