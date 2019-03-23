TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 23, 2019

2019 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

UCLA takes down Tennessee, 89-77

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament continued Saturday. You can click or tap here for a printable bracket version.

The 64-team bracket was revealed on Monday, March 18. Notre Dame is the defending national champion, as the Irish beat Mississippi State in the title game. This year, Baylor, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State are No. 1 seeds.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament is set for the Second Round.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule

The 2019 NCAA tournament started with games on Friday, March 21, at campus sites. The First and Second Rounds will be March 21 through Monday, March 25. After that, action moves to the Regionals at four sites: Albany, N.Y.; Chicago; Greensboro, N.C. and Portland, Ore. Those games will be March 29 through April 1.

REGIONAL SITE DATES SEMIFINAL TIMES FINAL TIMES VENUE HOST
Albany, N.Y. March 29 & 31 7 & 9:30 p.m. ET 12 p.m. ET Times Union Center MAAC
Chicago, IL March 30 & April 1 4 & 6:30 p.m. ET 9 p.m. ET Wintrust Arena DePaul
Greensboro, N.C. March 30 & April 1 11:30 & 2 p.m. ET 7 p.m. ET Greensboro Coliseum ACC
Portland, OR March 29 & 31 9 & 11:30 p.m. ET 2 p.m. ET Moda Center Oregon State

The 2019 Women's Final Four will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7.

How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?

There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest will be selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

Earlier this season, the committee twice announced its top-16 teams: Feb. 11 and March 4. However, these reveals have no bearing on the final 64-team field. In the March 4 reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were No. 1 seeds.

When is the women's basketball title game?

This season's championship game will be played at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7. That follows the semifinals, which will be played at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

How do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament?

Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. Last year, all top seeds made the Women's Final Four (UConn, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Louisville). That's the fourth time it's happened (1989, 2012, 2015, 2018). Going into this season, UConn has been a top seed 22 times. Two No. 1 seeds have played for the title 13 times.

UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight. No other team has more than two.

Who are NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas?

The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia.

However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.