TRENDING:

How UCF almost beat Duke

The last perfect bracket

DI women's basketball continues Monday

DI men's ice hockey bracket announced

basketball-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 24, 2019

DII women's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and live updates from the Elite Eight

DII Women's Basketball: 2019 Selection Show

The DII Women's Elite Eight is set. The national quarterfinals of the DII women's basketball championship commence on March 26 from Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio. This is your spot for the bracket, streaming information, scores, and live updates and analysis from the opening tip to the final whistle.

BRACKET: Print your own | Follow the interactive | See our predictions

Sixty-four teams entered the DII women's basketball championship and now, just eight remain. You can watch all the quarterfinals action right here on NCAA.com until action moves to the CBS Sports Network.

How to watch the DII Women's Elite Eight
Game Teams Time(ET) Watch
3/26      
1 No. 3 Indiana (Pa) vs. No. 6 Azusa Pacific  Noon Stream | Stats
2 No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 St. Anselm 2:30 p.m. Stream | Stats
3 No. 1 Drury vs. No. 8 Nova Southeastern 6 p.m. Stream | Stats 
4 No. 4 North Georgia vs. No. 5 Lubbock Christian 9:30 p.m. Stream | Stats
3/27      
5 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 6 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights
6 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights
3/29      
7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 7 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights

No. 1 Drury is looking to become just the fifth undefeated national champion in the history of DII women's basketball. No. 5 Lubbock Christian is one of those undefeated national champions, looking to pick up its second title since 2016. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 DII Women's Elite Eight.

The stage is set. The final eight teams tip off at noon ET on March 26, all with the same goal in mind. We'll be live blogging all the action from Game 1 until a national champion is crowned, so be sure to check back right here for daily updates on the road to the 2019 DII women's basketball championship.

DII WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio
2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis
2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D.
2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa.
2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio
2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio
2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo.
2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo.
2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio
2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb.
2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb.
2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark.
2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark.
2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo.
2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo.
2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn.
2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn.
2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark.
1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D.
1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D.
1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D.
1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D.
1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass.
1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.
1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo.
1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif.
1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss.
1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D.
1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass.
 