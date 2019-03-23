DII women's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and live updates from the Elite Eight

The DII Women's Elite Eight is set. The national quarterfinals of the DII women's basketball championship commence on March 26 from Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio. This is your spot for the bracket, streaming information, scores, and live updates and analysis from the opening tip to the final whistle.

Sixty-four teams entered the DII women's basketball championship and now, just eight remain. You can watch all the quarterfinals action right here on NCAA.com until action moves to the CBS Sports Network.

How to watch the DII Women's Elite Eight Game Teams Time(ET) Watch 3/26 1 No. 3 Indiana (Pa) vs. No. 6 Azusa Pacific Noon Stream | Stats 2 No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 St. Anselm 2:30 p.m. Stream | Stats 3 No. 1 Drury vs. No. 8 Nova Southeastern 6 p.m. Stream | Stats 4 No. 4 North Georgia vs. No. 5 Lubbock Christian 9:30 p.m. Stream | Stats 3/27 5 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 6 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 6 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 3/29 7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 7 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights

No. 1 Drury is looking to become just the fifth undefeated national champion in the history of DII women's basketball. No. 5 Lubbock Christian is one of those undefeated national champions, looking to pick up its second title since 2016. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 DII Women's Elite Eight.

The stage is set. The final eight teams tip off at noon ET on March 26, all with the same goal in mind. We'll be live blogging all the action from Game 1 until a national champion is crowned, so be sure to check back right here for daily updates on the road to the 2019 DII women's basketball championship.

DII WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY