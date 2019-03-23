DII women's basketball: How to watch the DII Women's Elite Eight

TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 24, 2019

DII Women's Basketball: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 DII women's basketball championship is down to its final eight teams. The DII Women's Elite Eight heads to Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio for the last three rounds of the season. Here's how you can watch and follow all of the action from Columbus.

BRACKET: Print yours here | Follow the interactive

The national quarterfinals can be streamed live right here on NCAA.com. The next two rounds — the national semifinals and championship game — can be seen live on CBS Sports Network.

How to watch the DII Women's Elite Eight
Game Teams Watch TIME (ET)
3/26      
1 No. 3 Indiana (Pa) vs. No. 6 Azusa Pacific  Stream | Stats 12 p.m.
2 No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 St. Anselm Stream | Stats 2:30 p.m.
3 No. 1 Drury vs. No. 8 Nova Southeastern Stream | Stats  6 p.m.
4 No. 4 North Georgia vs. No. 5 Lubbock Christian Stream | Stats 8:30 p.m.
3/27      
5 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 6 p.m.
6 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 8:30 p.m.
3/29      
7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 7 p.m.

We'll also be bringing you the action as it happens, live blogging courtside from Alumni Hall. You can follow every game with up-to-the-minute stats, scores, highlights and analysis starting Monday, March 25.

Drury enters the DII Women's Elite Eight undefeated, looking to become just the fifth team to finish a national championship season without a loss. One of those previously perfect teams is Lubbock Christian, winners of the 2016 national championship. The Lady Chaps return to the Elite Eight for the third time in four years looking to take home their second title.

Here's the complete history of the DII women's basketball championship:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio
2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis
2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D.
2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa.
2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio
2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio
2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo.
2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo.
2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio
2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb.
2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb.
2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark.
2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark.
2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo.
2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo.
2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn.
2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn.
2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark.
1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D.
1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D.
1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D.
1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D.
1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass.
1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.
1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo.
1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif.
1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss.
1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D.
1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass.