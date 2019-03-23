DII women's basketball: How to watch the DII Women's Elite Eight

The 2019 DII women's basketball championship is down to its final eight teams. The DII Women's Elite Eight heads to Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio for the last three rounds of the season. Here's how you can watch and follow all of the action from Columbus.

BRACKET: Print yours here | Follow the interactive

The national quarterfinals can be streamed live right here on NCAA.com. The next two rounds — the national semifinals and championship game — can be seen live on CBS Sports Network.

How to watch the DII Women's Elite Eight Game Teams Watch TIME (ET) 3/26 1 No. 3 Indiana (Pa) vs. No. 6 Azusa Pacific Stream | Stats 12 p.m. 2 No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 St. Anselm Stream | Stats 2:30 p.m. 3 No. 1 Drury vs. No. 8 Nova Southeastern Stream | Stats 6 p.m. 4 No. 4 North Georgia vs. No. 5 Lubbock Christian Stream | Stats 8:30 p.m. 3/27 5 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 6 p.m. 6 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 8:30 p.m. 3/29 7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 7 p.m.

We'll also be bringing you the action as it happens, live blogging courtside from Alumni Hall. You can follow every game with up-to-the-minute stats, scores, highlights and analysis starting Monday, March 25.

Drury enters the DII Women's Elite Eight undefeated, looking to become just the fifth team to finish a national championship season without a loss. One of those previously perfect teams is Lubbock Christian, winners of the 2016 national championship. The Lady Chaps return to the Elite Eight for the third time in four years looking to take home their second title.

Here's the complete history of the DII women's basketball championship: