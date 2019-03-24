NCAA DII bracket 2019: Printable DII women's basketball tournament bracket .PDF

March is coming quickly, and that means the DII women's basketball championship is almost here. The first round of the national championship tournament tips off on March 15 across the nation. Here, you can get a first glimpse at the 2019 DII women’s basketball championship bracket. You can also tap or click right here to get your first printable version of the 2019 DII women's basketball championship bracket.

At the moment, the bracket is blank, but the DII women's basketball version of Selection Sunday is getting closer. The 64-team tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday, March 10, at 10:00 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.

FOLLOW LIVE: Bracket, schedule, scores and live updates from the DII Elite Eight

Here is some more information on the 2019 championship tournament you should know.

Important dates

Event Date Time Selection show Sun., Mar. 10 10:00 p.m. ET Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) Mar. 15-18 TBD Elite Eight Mar. 26 Noon, 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. ET Semifinals Mar. 27 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET Championship game Mar. 29 7:00 p.m. ET

About the tournament

It all starts with 64 teams. Twenty-four conference champions earn their way into the postseason with automatic qualifying bids with the selection committee completing the field with 40 at-large selections (more on that process in a bit). The 64 teams are split into eight regions, and eight teams begin a mini three-day, single-elimination tournament beginning March 15 to see who moves forward. The No. 1 seed from each region plays host for the first three rounds.

FUN FACTS: What to know about the DII Elite Eight field

How are the regions made up?

Region Conferences Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2) Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC East CACC, ECC, NE10 Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1) South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)) South Central Heartland, LSC, RMAC Southeast CC, PBC, SAC West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

So where do those other 40 teams come from? First and foremost, you need to have competed against at least 22 other DII programs. If your schedule complies, the committee then looks at the following:

Division II in-region winning percentage

Overall winning percentage specifically against DII programs

Strength of schedule against DII programs

Head-to-head wins and losses against DII programs

Results against common DII opponents

An in-region RPI

Performance indicator

Record vs. teams with winning records

Now the exciting stuff gets going. Play will commence and the winner of each region will head to Columbus, Ohio for the DII Elite Eight. The final three rounds — the quarterfinals, semifinals, and national championship game — will be played at Alumni Hall on the campus of Ohio Dominican.

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming, TV schedule

History of the DII women's basketball championship

Central Missouri ended Ashland's 73-game winning streak in the championship game last season. The Jennies walked off the national champions for DII women's basketball, capturing their first title since 1984. They'll need three more national championship trophies to catch Cal Poly Pomona, who has the most DII women's titles, last winning in 2002.

Here's a complete list of the programs which have won the most DII women's basketball titles and a list of every championship game in DII history.