2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The second round of the 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament started on Sunday, March 24. Below, you can find the bracket, schedule, scores and TV channel information.

No. 1 seeds Mississippi State and Louisville both won, as did No. 2 seeds Iowa, Oregon and UConn.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV channels

Second Round — Monday, March 25

Second Round — Sunday, March 24

First Round — Saturday, March 23

No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50

No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51

No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77

No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65

No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51

No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49

No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77

No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87

No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51

No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78

No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72

No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64

No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38

No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54

No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75 (OT)

No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61

First Round — Friday, March 22

No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34

No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52

No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61

No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54 (OT)

No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54

No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67

No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61

No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76 (OT)

No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71

No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61

No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65

No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66

No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45

No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46

No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40

No. 4 Miami (Fla.) 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.