DII women's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and live updates from the Elite Eight

The DII Women's Elite Eight is underway at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio, and this is your spot for the bracket, streaming information, scores, and live updates and analysis from the opening tip to the final whistle.

Sixty-four teams entered the DII women's basketball championship, eight made it to the Elite Eight and now four remain. Indiana (Pa.) started things off with a 73-60 win against Azusa Pacific that featured runs from both sides that showed the ending was never a foregone conclusion. Southwestern Oklahoma State earned a 71-61 win during a back-and-forth game against Saint Anselm. Drury coasted to the semifinals with a 91-60 win against Nova Southeastern. And Lubbock Christian beat North Georgia by 45, 99-54, to advance.

How will the rest of the tournament go? Catch the rest of the tournament live on CBS Sports Network. We'll be courtside, bringing you all the action, stats and live updates as they happen in the blog below.

How to watch the DII Women's Elite Eight Game Teams Time(ET) Watch 3/26 1 No. 3 Indiana (Pa.) 73, No. 6 Azusa Pacific 60 Noon Stream | Stats 2 No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, No. 7 St. Anselm 61 2:30 p.m. Stream | Stats 3 No. 1 Drury 91, No. 8 Nova Southeastern 60 6 p.m. Stream | Stats 4 No. 5 Lubbock Christian 99, No. 4 North Georgia 54 9:30 p.m. Stream | Stats 3/27 5 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 6 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 6 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 3/29 7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 7 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights

No. 1 Drury is looking to become just the fifth undefeated national champion in the history of DII women's basketball. No. 5 Lubbock Christian is one of those undefeated national champions, looking to pick up its second title since 2016. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 DII Women's Elite Eight.

The stage is set. The final eight teams tip off at noon ET on March 26, all with the same goal in mind. We'll be live blogging all the action from Game 1 until a national champion is crowned, so be sure to check back right here for daily updates on the road to the 2019 DII women's basketball championship.

