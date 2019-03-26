TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 26, 2019

Just one DII women's basketball team remains undefeated. Here's what Drury has left

The 2018-19 DII women's basketball season ended with two undefeated teams. Both Drury and UC San Diego entered the postseason on a quest for perfection.

And now only one remains.

PRINT YOUR BRACKET: Bracket, times, and info for the 2019 DII women's tournament | Interactive bracket 

The Panthers and Tritons made it through their respective conference championships unscathed, carrying their undefeated records into the NCAA tournament. Drury and UC San Diego both won first-round games, but the Tritons fell to No. 4 Azusa Pacific in the second round on Saturday night. 

FUN FACTS: 1 thing to know about every team in the Elite Eight | Predicting the champion

Only Drury remains in the hunt, and is on to the Final Four in its quest. As the No. 1 overall seed in Columbus, Ohio, let's take a look at how the Panthers got here and what they have left. 

No. 1 Drury (33-0)

Signature wins: Nov. 23, 76-43 over No. 24 Lindenwood; Jan. 12, 69-66 over No. 18 Lewis; Jan. 26, 77-50 over Southern Indiana; 72-66 over Truman

The Panthers completed their perfect regular season in dominating fashion, downing William Jewell 91-34. Drury swept through the GLVC tourney with little issue, earning an automatic entry to the NCAA DII tournament selection.

NCAA TOURNAMENT
Mar. 15 Kentucky Wesleyan W, 88-57
Mar. 16 Northern Michigan W, 78-56
Mar. 18 Midwest Region championship, Grand Valley State W, 51-44
Mar. 26 Elite Eight: vs. No. 8 Nova Southeastern W, 91-60
Mar. 27 Semifinals Result
Mar. 29 National championship, 7 p.m. ET Result

