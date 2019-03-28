Multi-platinum recording artist Gavin DeGraw to headline free Super Saturday concert Presented by AT&T

Tampa, Fla. — Multi-platinum pop music artist Gavin DeGraw will headline the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T, a FREE event being held during NCAA Women’s Final Four festivities in Tampa Bay. The event, announced by the NCAA and Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee, will take place at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Saturday, April 6 doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Ever wonder how the #WFinalFour court is made?@Connor_Sports takes us inside the process!



🔜 Tampa Bay! pic.twitter.com/t9jfmIYrPz — NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) March 26, 2019

The Super Saturday Concert is one of the premier fan events held during the Women’s Final Four and offers an evening of fan-friendly entertainment between semifinals and finals action. The celebration of women’s basketball includes live music, NCAA basketball men’s semifinal coverage and a special fireworks display over Tampa’s famed Riverwalk.

Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Follow Through,” and the title track, “Chariot.” Gavin’s self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles “In Love With A Girl,” which Billboard dubbed “a rocking home run,” and the gold-certified “We Belong Together.” His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, "Not Over You," co-written with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. In addition, Gavin was nominated for his first Grammy for “We Both Know,” the song he co-wrote with Colbie Caillat for the 2013 film, “Safe Haven.” Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold-out dates with the legendary Billy Joel, and hit a milestone with the release of his first greatest hits compilation titled, “Finest Hour.”

FINAL FOUR CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: Everything you need about the Women's Final Four

In addition to the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T, Women’s Final Four events will also include Tourney Town presented by Capital One taking place at the Tampa Convention Center, April 5-7. The FREE three-day fan festival will be jam-packed with special appearances, autograph signings, interactive games and more. Curtis Hixon Park will also host the start of the Women’s Final Four Bounce presented by Buick taking place on Sunday, April 7. Bounce will feature 2,000 youth aged 18 and under dribbling their way along the Tampa Riverwalk and into Tourney Town presented by Capital One.

#WFinalFour is almost here and they are bringing in the fun with FREE community events! Dance at Super Saturday’s FREE Concert, explore Tourney Town or join in the Bounce parade along @TampaRiverwalk April 5th-7th. Don’t miss out! Details: https://t.co/iKECmZEEuK pic.twitter.com/uFIlK77Byu — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) March 28, 2019

For additional information on all free Women’s Final Four events, including Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T, visit ncaa.com/womensfinalfour. Join the social conversation by following @ncaawbb on Twitter and using the hashtag #WFinalFour.