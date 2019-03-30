2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for Saturday's Sweet 16 games

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament Sweet 16 continues on Saturday, March 30. Below, find the bracket, schedule, scores and TV channel information.

Iowa defeated NC State to start the day, and Baylor advanced past South Carolina.

There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest will be selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

Earlier this season, the committee twice announced its top-16 teams: Feb. 11 and March 4. However, these reveals have no bearing on the final 64-team field. In the March 4 reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were No. 1 seeds.

When the bracket was revealed, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State received No. 1 seeds. UConn dropped to a No. 2 seed.

America East: Maine (25-7); No. 14 seed

American Athletic Conference: UConn (31-2); No. 2 seed

Atlantic 10: Fordham (25-8); No. 14 seed

ACC: Notre Dame (30-3); No. 1 seed

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (28-4); No. 13 seed

Big 12: Baylor (31-1); No. 1 seed

Big East: DePaul (26-7); No. 6 seed

Big Sky: Portland State (25-7); No. 15 seed

Big South: Radford (26-6); No. 14 seed

Big Ten: Iowa (26-6); No. 2 seed

Big West: UC Davis (24-6); No. 15 seed

CAA: Towson (20-12); No. 15 seed

Conference USA: Rice (28-3); No. 12 seed

Horizon League: Wright State (27-6); No. 13 seed

Ivy League: Princeton (22-9); No. 11 seed

MAAAC: Quinnipiac (26-6); No. 11 seed

MAC: Buffalo (23-9); No. 10 seed

MEAC: Bethune-Cookman (21-10); No. 16 seed

Missouri Valley Conference: Missouri State (22-9); No. 11 seed

Mountain West Conference: Boise State (28-4); No. 13 seed

Northeast Conference: Robert Morris (22-10); No. 16 seed

Ohio Valley Conference: Belmont (26-6); No. 13 seed

Pac-12: Stanford (28-4); No. 2 seed

Patriot League: Bucknell (28-5); No. 12 seed

SEC: Mississippi State (30-2); No. 1 seed

Southern Conference: Mercer (25-7); No. 15 seed

Southland Conference: Abilene Christian (23-9); No. 16 seed

SWAC: Southern (20-12); No. 16 seed

Summit League: South Dakota State (26-6); No. 6 seed

Sun Belt Conference: Little Rock (21-10); No. 12 seed

WCC: BYU (25-6); No. 7 seed

WAC: New Mexico State (25-6); No. 14 seed