DII women's basketball: These five players stuffed the box scores at the DII Women's Elite Eight

The DII women’s basketball season is in the books. Let’s take one last look at some of the best stat sheet stuffers from the DII Women’s Elite Eight.

As we have all season, we took a look at the stats from the seven games played in Columbus, Ohio and compiled a starting five based purely on the best numbers over the final days of the 2019 DII women’s basketball campaign.

Daejah Bernard, Drury

We knew Bernard was a spark plug all year long amongst the DII leaders in steals and assists from start to finish. But she lit up the stat sheets in her two games in the Elite Eight, teasing us with a possible quadruple-double in the quarterfinals, posting a stat line of 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and six steals.

Olivia Robertson, Lubbock Christian

You can’t keep the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player off the list. Robertson had as big a week as any in Columbus — 17.6 points, six rebounds, and three assists on the Lady Chaps' run to their second title in four years.

Hailey Tucker, Southwestern Oklahoma

Tucker left it all on the court, ending her storied SWOSU career with a 30-point, 16-rebound in the double-overtime championship game. She averaged 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds and had six assists in the semifinals.

Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian

Chitsey was the point leader in the DII Elite Eight, averaging 22.3 points per game, dropping 28 in the quarterfinals in a game that LCU shot 62.3 percent as a team and 52 percent from 3. Chitsey was 11-for-12 from the field and 3-for-3 from behind the arc. She drilled a huge 3 in the waning seconds of the championship game to keep the Lady Chaps title hopes alive.

Bethany Franks, Southwestern Oklahoma

Franks nearly triple-doubled in the quarterfinals, recording 18 points, nine rebounds, and nine steals. She followed it up with a double-double (14 and 12) in the semis before erupting for 25 points in the championship game.

Honorable mentions:

Shannon Ryan, Saint Anselm: Ryan played only one game in the Elite Eight, but made it count. She double-doubled in the Hawks quarterfinals loss, posting 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Hailey Diestelkamp, Drury: Forwards came to play in the Elite Eight and Diestelkamp followed suit. She scored 26 in the quarterfinals and 18 in the semis while averaging 7.5 boards over the two games.

