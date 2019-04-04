Baylor vs. Oregon: How the Final Four opponents stack up statistically

There's plenty similarities and differences that Oregon and Baylor share heading into Friday night's Final Four bout in Tampa, Florida.

On one side are the Ducks, appearing in their first Final Four, powered by the junior do-it-all wunderkind guard, Sabrina Ionescu. One the other side is Baylor, making its first appearances since 2012, led by a pair of towering and experienced post players, and a dynamic grad transfer running the point.

Here's a quick look at how the leaders of the two sides stack up against each other, and also a peek at each team's prowess on defense:

Leading Scorer Kalani Brown (Baylor) Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) Points per game 15.5 19.9 Total points 544 737 FGM 221 264 FGA 363 585 FG% 60.9 45.1 FT% 79.7 88.1

Top Rebounder Lauren Cox (Baylor) Ruthy Hebard (Oregon) Rebounds per game 8.3 9.1 Off. Rebounds 88 102 Def. Rebounds 210 224 Total Rebounds 298 326

Best Passer Chloe Jackson (Baylor) Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) Assists per game 5.33 8.24 Total assists 192 305 Turnovers 80 93 Assist-Turnover ratio +2.40 +3.28

Team Defense Points allowed per game 54.6 62.7 Steals 277 259 Blocks 260 105 FG% allowed 31.4 39.5 3pt FG% allowed 29.6 30.8

Fun stats

Baylor: In 16 statistical categories, the Lady Bears rank inside the top 10 in the nation. This includes rebounds per game, rebound margin, field goal percentage defense, assists and field goal shooting percentage. Baylor is outscoring teams 393-98 on the fast break this season.

Oregon: Here are some noteworthy Ionescu numbers. She’s the only player in the country averaging more than 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per-game. She has tallied an NCAA career record 18 triple-doubles, and she has scored in double figures in 70 straight games.

"She's a legend in her own right."



They said it

Baylor freshman Caitlin Bickle: “Well, they’re calling it old school versus new school. I think (Oregon) works from the outside in, so, we’re just kind of the opposite. We’re just two different teams, but I know it’s gonna be a great ballgame."

Oregon sophomore Satou Sabally: “I just think that both teams are going to be really aggressive and appreciative of where they are. We're not going to take it for granted that we made it to the Final Four. We've came a long way and worked all the season hard for it. The same thing applies to Baylor. They're going to be thankful and aggressive in the game.”