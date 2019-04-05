Notre Dame vs. UConn: How the Final Four opponents stack up statistically

At the Final Four in Tampa, Florida on Friday night, the women’s basketball teams from Notre Dame and UConn will meet for the 50th time.

While UConn leads the overall series against its old Big East rival, 37-12, Notre Dame has had more success in the post-season, winning four of seven meetings.

These teams saw each other once this season, with the Huskies taking an 18-point victory at the Irish’s home in South Bend. They last time they met in the NCAA tournament was at last year’s Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, which saw Notre Dame take a two-point win in overtime.

With talented players and iconic coaches on each side, there are sure to be fireworks.

Here’s a closer look at the statistical matchups between the Huskies and Irish.

Leading Scorer Arike Ogunbowale (ND) Napheesa Collier (UConn) Points per-game 21.5 21.1 Total points 795 777 FGM 285 316 FGA 635 514 FG% 44.9 61.5 FT% 80.1 69.7

Top Rebounder Jessica Shepard (ND) Napheesa Collier (UConn) Height 6’4” 6’1” Rebounds per-game 10.2 10.8 Off. Rebounds 136 118 Def. Rebounds 231 280 Total Rebounds 367 398

Best Passer Jackie Young (ND) Crystal Dangerfield (UConn) Assists per-game 5.1 5.8 Total assists 184 216 Turnovers 70 72 Assist-Turnover ratio +2.63 +3.01

Team Defense Notre Dame UConn Points allowed per-game 64.2 55.9 Steals 332 300 Blocks 190 161 FG% allowed 37.1 34.1 3pt FG% allowed 28.6 28.1

Fun Stats

Notre Dame: The Irish’s five starters have totaled 10,070 combined points over their career, which is the most ever in men or women’s basketball history, according to the school’s sports information department. The Irish led the country in wins against ranked opponents this season with 12. Notre Dame leads the nation in scoring — with 89 points per-game — and field goal percentage, knocking down 51.6 percent of all of their shots.

UConn: This is the 12th straight Final Four that UConn has played in and the first time since 2006 that UConn isn’t a No. 1 seed. With 4,708 combined career points, Collier and Katie Lous Samuelson are the highest scoring pair of classmates in UConn history. The Huskies rank fourth in the country in assist-turnover ratio (+1.67) and scoring margin (+27.1).

They Said It

Geno Auriemma, UConn head coach: “I don't think the other 49 times we played them really has any significance in tomorrow's game… Notre Dame is a lot better today than they were in December, no doubt in my mind. I mean, I think they're the best team in the country. I don't think anybody else is even close. Baylor. But I don't think anybody else, I think, can match Notre Dame when they're playing their A game. They just overwhelm you, man, at every position.”

Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame head coach: “It's hard to say what's the most important thing when you look at the team and say, Well, we can't let [Katie Lou] Samuelson go off for 29, we can't let Napheesa [Collier] own the backboard and do what she wants. [Crystal] Dangerfield is so critical to their team. You don't want to let one of the other two get loose. Really there's so many critical points. I think rebounding is always key for us. If we can defend and get a rebound, that's going to help our transition game. That's probably maybe the biggest key.”