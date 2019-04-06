Iowa's Megan Gustafson wins Naismith Player of the Year Award

The awards keep coming for Iowa’s Megan Gustafson. On Saturday, she was announced as the 2019 Naismith Player of the Year recipient.

This is just one more award the 6-foot-3 forward picked up the season. Gustafson was voted Big Ten Player of the Year, and picked the Associated Press Player of the Year award on Thursday.

Gustafson led her Hawkeyes to a Big Ten tournament championship with a win over Maryland on March 10. Iowa made it to the Elite Eight in this year’s NCAA tournament for the first time since 1993, but fell short to Baylor, 85-53.

“I am so honored to be able to receive the Naismith Player of the Year. I have worked extremely hard during my four years at Iowa, and honestly, I couldn’t have achieved all that I have without my support system. That system includes my coaches who have pushed me to be the best player and more importantly the best person I could be,” said Gustafson. “My teammates have also been instrumental during my journey. I couldn’t have done any of this without them. Lastly, I would like to thank my family - they have been my best supporters since day one, I will be forever grateful for all that they have done for me!”

FINAL FOUR: Notre Dame veterans lead Irish to another shot at championship

The senior led the nation in scoring with 27.8 points per game this season and was also third in rebounding, recording 13.4 boards per game. The Wisconsin native also tied the NCAA record for double-doubles in a season with 33.

The other finalists for this year’s Naismith Award were Asia Durr (Louisville), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) and Arike Ogunbowale (Notre Dame).

Iowa's head coach Lisa Bluder took home the Naismith Coach of the Year award.