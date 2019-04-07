2019 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

UConn looks to make their way back to a National Championship

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament will determine the national champion on Sunday, April 7. Click or tap here for a printable bracket version.

Notre Dame and Baylor defeated UConn and Oregon to secure their spots in this year's title game as No. 1 seeds.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule

The 2019 NCAA tournament started with games on Friday, March 21, at campus sites. The First and Second Rounds will be March 21 through Monday, March 25. After that, action moves to the Regionals at four sites: Albany, N.Y.; Chicago; Greensboro, N.C. and Portland, Ore. Those games will be March 29 through April 1.

REGIONAL SITE DATES SEMIFINAL TIMES FINAL TIMES VENUE HOST Albany, N.Y. March 29 & 31 7 & 9:30 p.m. ET 12 p.m. ET Times Union Center MAAC Chicago, IL March 30 & April 1 4 & 6:30 p.m. ET 9 p.m. ET Wintrust Arena DePaul Greensboro, N.C. March 30 & April 1 11:30 & 2 p.m. ET 7 p.m. ET Greensboro Coliseum ACC Portland, OR March 29 & 31 9 & 11:30 p.m. ET 2 p.m. ET Moda Center Oregon State

The 2019 Women's Final Four will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7.

How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?

There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest will be selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

Earlier this season, the committee twice announced its top-16 teams: Feb. 11 and March 4. However, these reveals have no bearing on the final 64-team field. In the March 4 reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were No. 1 seeds.

When is the women's basketball title game?

This season's championship game will be played at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7. That follows the semifinals, which will be played at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

How do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament?

Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. Last year, all top seeds made the Women's Final Four (UConn, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Louisville). That's the fourth time it's happened (1989, 2012, 2015, 2018). Going into this season, UConn has been a top seed 22 times. Two No. 1 seeds have played for the title 13 times.

UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight. No other team has more than two.

Who are NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas?

The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia.

However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history