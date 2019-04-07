Watch: Baylor hits layup with seconds left, wins NCAA women's national title against Notre Dame

Chloe Jackson proved reliable for Baylor all game long, and when the Bears needed her most she delivered.

Jackson drove by a couple Notre Dame Fighting Irish defenders with seconds remaining and delivered a dagger of a layup with 3.9 seconds left to put the Bears up, 82-80, a lead Notre Dame wouldn't be able to come back from in what was a back-and-forth game late.

Baylor beat Notre Dame, 82-81, to win the 2019 national championship. It's the Bears' third national title in program history.

Jackson led Baylor in scoring with 26 points. Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers with 31 points.