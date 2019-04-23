- Women's Final Four viewership, attendance by the numbers
- Notre Dame, Muffet McGraw ready to get to work replacing Irish starting five
- Jackie Young at Notre Dame: History, records and notable moments
- These 5 players could become the next Naismith Player of the Year
- 5 players who missed out on the Final Four but could've made the All-Final Four team
- These 5 teams missed out on their NCAA tournament regional finals but could win it all next year
- 2019 All-Final Four team: Who shined brightest in Tampa Bay
- Baylor's Chloe Jackson made sure no obstacle stood in her way of a 2019 national championship
- Notre Dame couldn't repeat as NCAA champs, but its seniors leave an amazing legacy anyway
- Off the bench, Baylor's Nalyssa Smith plays big in national championship game
DI Women's Basketball News
Subscribe To Email Updates
Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners