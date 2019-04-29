NCAA women’s basketball unveils new strategic plan

The NCAA has announced its strategic plan for women’s basketball, a game plan to guide decision-making in the sport across all three NCAA divisions through 2024.

NCAA women’s basketball engaged more than 1,000 stakeholders in the development of the comprehensive plan, which will guide NCAA Divisions I, II and III in collaboration with their key stakeholders to express fully a shared vision for the future of women’s basketball.

“Women’s college basketball just experienced a phenomenal and exhilarating postseason with the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four and the Division II and III national championships,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “Playing off these successes, we are excited to be officially rolling out our new game plan for the next five years.”

The process evolved over a 12-month period and engaged coaches, administrators and current and former student-athletes involved at every level of women’s college basketball. The leaders of the WBCA, USA Basketball, ESPN, numerous media personnel and other strategic partners also actively participated in the feedback and planning process.

Those stakeholders agreed that the values of teamwork, inclusion, passion, excellence and integrity drive the unique identity of NCAA women’s basketball and incorporated them in the campaign’s tagline: We TIP with Excellence and Integrity.

“Values drive behavior and sharing these values across all of NCAA women’s basketball is important,” Holzman said. “As we work to grow this sport, we encourage others to join us in being champions for women’s basketball by getting involved as the NCAA rolls out our action plans and priorities later this summer.”

The NCAA’s vision for the sport — developed through stakeholder feedback — is to:

Unify and grow the women’s basketball community.

Empower student-athletes to reach their full potential.

Celebrate and elevate the game.

Create an inspiring experience for all involved.

In collaboration with the NCAA women’s basketball staff, a cross-divisional steering committee will lead and oversee implementation of the plan. The steering committee composition includes Division I, II and III Women’s Basketball Committee chairs, the Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee chair, the vice president of women’s basketball, and all three divisional staff liaisons.

For more information, please visit ncaa.org/WBBStrategicPlan.