NCAA student-athletes and coaches rally behind Tiana Mangakahia

Tiana Mangakahia — an honorable mention All-American point guard at Syracuse — announced Monday she was ready to begin treatment in a fight against breast cancer after being diagnosed with the disease June 18.

She wrote a letter on the Syracuse website titled, "I Will Come Out Stronger:"

"Even though this is devastating news, I am so grateful to be surrounded by so much love and support from my 'Cuse family and staff. I've got a tremendous support system surrounding me, including Coach Q, Trishton Jackson, Miss Shandrist [Hillsman], Olivia Coiro, Oliver Haney, Sue Cornelius Edson, Dr. [James] Tucker, John Wildhack, Sandy Brondello, the Australian National Team staff, my amazing parents and brothers who have been waking up in the middle of the night to speak with me and my team of doctors. This is beatable and I will fight and win."

Mangakahia posted the news on Twitter and that led to an outpouring of support that went well beyond the Syracuse family.

Recently I've been diagnosed with breast cancer. As I get ready to begin treatment this week, I would like to share my story. Thank you everyone for all the support I've already received. For more about my diagnosis, click the link below. https://t.co/rIOoDDF6Ms | #Tough4T pic.twitter.com/tnVx0BjNfl — Tiana Mangakahia (@Tianamanga) July 1, 2019

Many former and current NCAA student-athletes, coaches, on-court rivals and fans showed their love for Mangakahia under the hashtag #ToughforT.

There is no one tougher than T.



We appreciate all the support on her behalf and we know how hard she’ll fight this.https://t.co/A7WxmiKXTN | #Tough4T 💕 pic.twitter.com/FqUOM3pIfR — 'Cuse Women's Hoops (@CuseWBB) July 1, 2019

Tiana is an incredible person, remarkable student-athlete and great competitor. I have no doubt she will tackle this battle with the same grit, determination and optimism she shows every day. The @Cuse family will do everything we can to support her in this fight. #Tough4T https://t.co/DkYEaXovxU — John Wildhack (@WildhackJ) July 1, 2019

We with you T!!! Every step of the way u know we got you! You family and family is always there for each other! We going to get through it together! #Tough4T https://t.co/F36xobqTRb — Eric Devendorf (@edeven23) July 1, 2019

Stay strong T! And when you don’t, we got you! 💕💕 #Tough4T https://t.co/JYkq8T4oxk — Amaya (@AmayaFinklea) July 1, 2019

One ‘Cuse athlete to another. #Tough4T You got this. Prayers up 🙏 https://t.co/8DKgWVUJsQ — Allie Munroe (@AllieMunroe3) July 2, 2019

An inspiring person who will win this fight because of her strong will and courage. The power of #OrangeNation is amazingly powerful and it is firmly behind you @Tianamanga. We love you. #Tough4T https://t.co/wzQHtQVWwC — Sue Cornelius Edson (@sedson24) July 2, 2019

To all of my followers with a heart and who love basketball. Do me a huge favor and throw @Tianamanga assist by pouring love and support into her as she battles breast cancer. #Tough4T pic.twitter.com/uUWjBjIelY — Delisha Milton-Jones (@DelishaMJones) July 1, 2019

Tiana's one of the most enjoyable @CuseWBB players I've ever covered. While shocking news, I know she'll attack this with the same attitude she does everything else. There's a reason WBB #Play4Kay every Feb, it's so people like @Tianamanga can win this fight. #Tough4T https://t.co/mPKHA0Qi3k — Brian Higgins (@BrianHigginsSU) July 1, 2019

.@Tianamanga has been a Godsend for the @CuseWBB program. Here’s hoping we can all return the favor and support her so she kick cancer’s butt too. #Tough4T 🙏 https://t.co/LotaPmd2kV — Matt Park (@MattPark1) July 1, 2019

This entire city is behind you! Prayers and so much strength sent your way!! 🍊💙🏀 https://t.co/k0uCLUNDyt — Stephanie Lynne (@CUSEblonde24) July 1, 2019

I think cancer made a mistake. I wouldn't pick a fight with T. Now is our time to assist HER!! #TOUGH4T — Michael Loeb (@DocLoeb) July 1, 2019

Best wishes on a speedy recovery. The entire Miami basketball family has you in our thoughts. #Tough4T 🎀💪 https://t.co/jUBhjWCCvN — Canes Women's BBall (@CanesWBB) July 1, 2019

#CardNation, please show your support for @Tianamanga. We are competitors on the court, but family off it. #Tough4T https://t.co/BmRt2PMhZt — Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) July 1, 2019

GOD IS ALL THINGS! Praying for your complete recovery!! https://t.co/xCFy0TgxTp — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 1, 2019

Incredible courage by an amazing student-athlete. Tiana, our thoughts and prayers of strength go out to you, your family and all at @CuseWBB. All of us @DukeWBB are behind you and we look forward to an incredible comeback story. #Tough4T https://t.co/URYQDUEWb2 — Joanne P. McCallie (@CoachPDuke) July 1, 2019

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Tiana and the entire Syracuse family. You aren't in this fight alone.#ACCFamily | #Tough4T https://t.co/lAW8v8TEwF — Wake Women's Hoops (@WakeWBB) July 1, 2019

Sending our love support and prayers @Tianamanga and @CuseWBB! You are a fighter and you will come out even stronger! #ACCFamily #Tough4T ❤️ https://t.co/kmfwA7AKHJ — Boston College Women’s Basketball (@bc_wbb) July 1, 2019

You are a true fighter @Tianamanga. You got this! The Hoos send our love and support 🧡💙🧡💙#ACCFamily #Tough4T https://t.co/UcDzYhPJtw — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) July 1, 2019

I don’t think Cancer knows who it’s dealing with T💪Your strength, fight and resiliency are the qualities that make you the strong woman you are! It makes my heart smile to see all the love and support pouring your way! Love you❤️#Tough4T https://t.co/PxZs0e0Xmf — Tammi Reiss (@TReiss32) July 1, 2019

One of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever seen. Lookout cancer! As part of your ACC family, we’re with you. ✊🏼#Tough4T https://t.co/CbZvW53uvH — Sue Semrau (@CoachSueFSU) July 1, 2019

Sending our love and support your way @Tianamanga! We know you will beat this and can’t wait to see you on the court again.#Tough4T | #ACCFamily https://t.co/0qdCR4Fo04 — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_WBB) July 1, 2019