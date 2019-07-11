How to buy Women's Final Four tickets

The 2020 Women’s Final Four will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 3 & 5.

The national semifinals will take place on Friday, April 3 and the 2020 champion will be crowned on Sunday, April 5.

The 2020 preliminary round sites are listed below. Games at these locations will take place on March 27-30.

2020 PRELIMINARY ROUND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 27 - 30 Southern Conference Regional Fort Wayne, Indiana Allen County War Memorial Coliseum March 27 - 30 Purdue Fort Wayne Regional Portland, Oregon Moda Center March 27 - 30 Oregon State Regional Dallas, Texas Moody Coliseum March 27 - 30 SMU

Last year, Baylor defeated Notre Dame in the national championship game in Tampa, FL. Here's the full bracket.

Below is the entire DI women's basketball championship history: