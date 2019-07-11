How to buy Women's Final Four tickets

The 2020 Women’s Final Four will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 3 & 5.
The national semifinals will take place on Friday, April 3 and the 2020 champion will be crowned on Sunday, April 5.
You can buy official tickets to the Women’s Final Four here. Still have questions? Here's for a guide on everything you need to know. You can also sign up to receive special ticket notifications and event information.
The 2020 preliminary round sites are listed below. Games at these locations will take place on March 27-30.
|2020 PRELIMINARY ROUND SITES
|Round
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|Regional
|Greenville, South Carolina
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|March 27 - 30
|Southern Conference
|Regional
|Fort Wayne, Indiana
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|March 27 - 30
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|Regional
|Portland, Oregon
|Moda Center
|March 27 - 30
|Oregon State
|Regional
|Dallas, Texas
|Moody Coliseum
|March 27 - 30
|SMU
Below is the entire DI women's basketball championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Baylor (37-1)
|Kim Mulkey
|82-81
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2018
|Notre Dame (34-3)
|Muffet McGraw
|61-58
|Mississippi State
|Columbus, Ohio
|2017
|South Carolina (33-4)
|Dawn Staley
|67-55
|Mississippi State
|Dallas, Texas
|2016
|Connecticut (38-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|82-51
|Syracuse
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2015
|Connecticut (38-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|63-53
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|Connecticut (40-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|79-58
|Notre Dame
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2013
|Connecticut (35-4)
|Geno Auriemma
|93-60
|Louisville
|New Orleans, La.
|2012
|Baylor (40-0)
|Kim Mulkey
|80-61
|Notre Dame
|Denver, Colo.
|2011
|Texas A&M (33-5)
|Gary Blair
|76-70
|Notre Dame
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2010
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|53-47
|Stanford
|San Antonio, Texas
|2009
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|76-54
|Louisville
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2008
|Tennessee (36-2)
|Pat Summitt
|64-48
|Stanford
|Tampa, Fla.
|2007
|Tennessee (34-3)
|Pat Summitt
|59-46
|Rutgers
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2006
|Maryland (34-4)
|Brenda Frese
|78-75 (OT)
|Duke
|Boston, Mass.
|2005
|Baylor (33-3)
|Kim Mulkey
|84-62
|Michigan State
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2004
|Connecticut (31-4)
|Geno Auriemma
|70-61
|Tennessee
|New Orleans, La.
|2003
|Connecticut (37-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|73-68
|Tennessee
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2002
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|82-70
|Oklahoma
|San Antonio, Texas
|2001
|Notre Dame (34-2)
|Muffet McGraw
|68-66
|Purdue
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2000
|Connecticut (36-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|71-52
|Tennessee
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|1999
|Purdue (34-1)
|Carolyn Peck
|62-45
|Duke
|San Jose, Calif.
|1998
|Tennessee (39-0)
|Pat Summitt
|93-75
|Louisiana Tech
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1997
|Tennessee (29-10)
|Pat Summitt
|68-59
|Old Dominion
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|1996
|Tennessee (32-4)
|Pat Summitt
|83-65
|Georgia
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1995
|Connecticut (35-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|70-64
|Tennessee
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|1994
|North Carolina (33-2)
|Sylvia Hatchell
|60-59
|Louisiana Tech
|Richmond, Va.
|1993
|Texas Tech (31-3)
|Marsha Sharp
|84-82
|Ohio State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|1992
|Stanford (30-3)
|Tara VanDerveer
|78-62
|Western Kentucky
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1991
|Tennessee (30-5)
|Pat Summitt
|70-67 (OT)
|Virginia
|New Orleans, La.
|1990
|Stanford (32-1)
|Tara VanDerveer
|88-81
|Auburn
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1989
|Tennessee (35-2)
|Pat Summitt
|76-60
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1988
|Louisiana Tech (32-2)
|Leon Barmore
|56-54
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1987
|Tennessee (28-6)
|Pat Summitt
|67-44
|Louisiana Tech
|Austin, Texas
|1986
|Texas (34-0)
|Jody Conradt
|97-81
|Southern California
|Lexington, Ky.
|1985
|Old Dominion (31-3)
|Marianne Stanley
|70-65
|Georgia
|Austin, Texas
|1984
|Southern California (29-4)
|Linda Sharp
|72-61
|Tennessee
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1983
|Southern California (31-2)
|Linda Sharp
|69-67
|Louisiana Tech
|Norfolk, Va.
|1982
|Louisiana Tech (35-1)
|Sonja Hogg
|76-62
|Cheyney
|Norfolk, Va.