Where the 2019 WNBA All-Stars played in college

The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game rosters are set, so we revisited the college careers of the All-Stars who were student-athletes at a DI university.

The 16th WNBA All-Star game will be played on July 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be aired on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the 21 players who played in college and were selected for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.

All-Star Game Starters

PLAYER WNBA TEAM POSITION College TEAM Elena Delle Donne (captain) Washington Mystics Forward Delaware (2009-2013) A'ja Wilson (captain) Las Vegas Aces Forward South Carolina (2014-2018) Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Center Baylor (2009-2013) Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Center Clemson (2012-2013)

George Washington (2013-2016) Natasha Howard Seattle Storm Forward Florida State (2010-2014) Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Guard Notre Dame (2012-2015) Kia Nurse New York Liberty Guard UConn (2014-2018) Chelsea Gray Los Angeles Sparks Guard Duke (2012-2014) Kayla McBride Las Vegas Aces Guard Notre Dame (2010-2014)

*Liz Cambage is on the WNBA All-Star starters roster, but did not attend a DI university.

All-Star Game Reserves

PLAYER wnba TEAM POSITION College team DeWanna Bonner Phoenix Mercury Forward Auburn (2005-2009) Tina Charles New York Liberty Forward UConn (2006-2010) Diamond DeShields Chicago Sky Guard North Carolina (2013-2014)

Tennessee (2015-2017) Candice Dupree Indiana Fever Forward Temple (2002-2006) Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx Center LSU (2004-2008) Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Forward Stanford (2008-2012) Allie Quigley Chicago Sky Guard DePaul (2004-2008) Odyssey Sims Minnesota Lynx Guard Baylor (2010-2014) Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Forward Maryland (2010-2014) Kristi Toliver Washington Mystics Guard Maryland (2005-2009) Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Guard Gonzaga (2007-2011) Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever Guard Rutgers (2009-2013)

The head coaches for the game are Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer and Washington coach Mike Thibault. Laimbeer played at Notre Dame from 1975-79 and won three WNBA titles with the Detroit Shock.