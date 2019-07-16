TRENDING:

Early men's lacrosse top 25 rankings

College football's best new uniforms

Here's some of the greatest moments from the 2018-2019 season

basketball-women-d1 flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | July 16, 2019

Where the 2019 WNBA All-Stars played in college

Sights and sounds of Baylor's National Championship

The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game rosters are set, so we revisited the college careers of the All-Stars who were student-athletes at a DI university.

The 16th WNBA All-Star game will be played on July 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be aired on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

MORE: Mississippi State women's basketball takes home silver at World University Games

Here are the 21 players who played in college and were selected for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.

All-Star Game Starters 

PLAYER WNBA TEAM POSITION College TEAM

Elena Delle Donne (captain)

Washington Mystics

Forward

 Delaware (2009-2013)

A'ja Wilson (captain)

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

 South Carolina (2014-2018)

Brittney Griner 

Phoenix Mercury

Center

 Baylor (2009-2013)

Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun

Center

 Clemson (2012-2013)
George Washington (2013-2016)

Natasha Howard

Seattle Storm

Forward

 Florida State (2010-2014)

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Guard

 Notre Dame (2012-2015)

Kia Nurse

New York Liberty

Guard

 UConn (2014-2018) 

Chelsea Gray

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

 Duke (2012-2014) 

Kayla McBride

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

 Notre Dame (2010-2014)

*Liz Cambage is on the WNBA All-Star starters roster, but did not attend a DI university. 

All-Star Game Reserves

PLAYER wnba TEAM POSITION College team

DeWanna Bonner

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

 Auburn (2005-2009)

Tina Charles

New York Liberty

Forward

 UConn (2006-2010)

Diamond DeShields 

Chicago Sky

Guard

 North Carolina (2013-2014)
Tennessee (2015-2017)

Candice Dupree

Indiana Fever

Forward

 Temple (2002-2006) 

Sylvia Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

Center

 LSU (2004-2008) 

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

Forward

 Stanford (2008-2012) 

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

Guard

 DePaul (2004-2008) 

Odyssey Sims

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

 Baylor (2010-2014) 

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Forward

 Maryland (2010-2014) 

Kristi Toliver

Washington Mystics

Guard

 Maryland (2005-2009) 

Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago Sky

Guard

 Gonzaga (2007-2011) 

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever

Guard 

 Rutgers (2009-2013) 
The head coaches for the game are Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer and Washington coach Mike Thibault. Laimbeer played at Notre Dame from 1975-79 and won three WNBA titles with the Detroit Shock. 

Former Boston College coach Cathy Inglese suffers brain injury in fall

Former Boston College women's basketball coach Cathy Inglese suffered a brain injury when she fell Wednesday, according to a social media post by her sister.
READ MORE

Women's college basketball: Longest active home winning streaks

UConn has the longest home winning streak in DI women's basketball. The Huskies also have the longest active home winning streak in the country.
READ MORE

Mississippi State women's basketball takes home silver medal for United States at World University Games

Despite a hard-fought game, Team USA fell to Australia in the finals of the World University Games, 80-72, taking home the silver medal for the event.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners