Where the 2019 WNBA All-Stars played in college

The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game rosters are set, so we revisited the college careers of the All-Stars who were student-athletes at a DI university.
The 16th WNBA All-Star game will be played on July 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be aired on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Here are the 21 players who played in college and were selected for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.
All-Star Game Starters
|PLAYER
|WNBA TEAM
|POSITION
|College TEAM
|
Elena Delle Donne (captain)
|
Washington Mystics
|
Forward
|Delaware (2009-2013)
|
A'ja Wilson (captain)
|
Las Vegas Aces
|
Forward
|South Carolina (2014-2018)
|
Brittney Griner
|
Phoenix Mercury
|
Center
|Baylor (2009-2013)
|
Jonquel Jones
|
Connecticut Sun
|
Center
|Clemson (2012-2013)
George Washington (2013-2016)
|
Natasha Howard
|
Seattle Storm
|
Forward
|Florida State (2010-2014)
|
Jewell Loyd
|
Seattle Storm
|
Guard
|Notre Dame (2012-2015)
|
Kia Nurse
|
New York Liberty
|
Guard
|UConn (2014-2018)
|
Chelsea Gray
|
Los Angeles Sparks
|
Guard
|Duke (2012-2014)
|
Kayla McBride
|
Las Vegas Aces
|
Guard
|Notre Dame (2010-2014)
*Liz Cambage is on the WNBA All-Star starters roster, but did not attend a DI university.
All-Star Game Reserves
|PLAYER
|wnba TEAM
|POSITION
|College team
|
DeWanna Bonner
|
Phoenix Mercury
|
Forward
|Auburn (2005-2009)
|
Tina Charles
|
New York Liberty
|
Forward
|UConn (2006-2010)
|
Diamond DeShields
|
Chicago Sky
|
Guard
|North Carolina (2013-2014)
Tennessee (2015-2017)
|
Candice Dupree
|
Indiana Fever
|
Forward
|Temple (2002-2006)
|
Sylvia Fowles
|
Minnesota Lynx
|
Center
|LSU (2004-2008)
|
Nneka Ogwumike
|
Los Angeles Sparks
|
Forward
|Stanford (2008-2012)
|
Allie Quigley
|
Chicago Sky
|
Guard
|DePaul (2004-2008)
|
Odyssey Sims
|
Minnesota Lynx
|
Guard
|Baylor (2010-2014)
|
Alyssa Thomas
|
Connecticut Sun
|
Forward
|Maryland (2010-2014)
|
Kristi Toliver
|
Washington Mystics
|
Guard
|Maryland (2005-2009)
|
Courtney Vandersloot
|
Chicago Sky
|
Guard
|Gonzaga (2007-2011)
|
Erica Wheeler
|
Indiana Fever
|
Guard
|Rutgers (2009-2013)