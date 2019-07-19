TRENDING:

The Associated Press | July 19, 2019

Former Boston College coach Cathy Inglese suffers brain injury in fall

Sights and sounds of Baylor's National Championship

Former Boston College women's basketball coach Cathy Inglese suffered a brain injury when she fell Wednesday, according to a social media post by her sister.

"My sister Cathy Inglese has suffered a traumatic brain injury and is fighting for her life," Nancy Inglese posted on Facebook. "I am asking all family, friends and acquaintances to please pray for her. She needs ALL your prayers."

The 60-year-old Inglese coached at Boston College from 1993-2008 and was hired as an assistant coach at Hofstra last month.

Inglese led the Eagles to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Sweet 16 three times. She led the Eagles to their lone Big East Tournament championship in 2004. They became the first and only school in conference history to win the title by winning games on four straight days.

Before getting the job at BC, she was the head coach at Vermont, where she led the Catamounts to consecutive undefeated regular seasons in 1992 and 1993. She also was a head coach at Rhode Island after BC before working at Farleigh Dickinson for two years.

