When does the women's college basketball season start?

The 2019-2020 NCAA women's basketball season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, when every program begins the journey they hope leads to the 2020 Final Four.

Full schedules for all 351 Division I teams have not been released yet, so full details on the season are not available, but we will update this page with more information when it comes available

The reigning national champions, Baylor, kicks off its title defense on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when it hosts New Hampshire at the Ferrell Center. The Bears went 37-1 last year, knocking off Oregon in the Final Four and Notre Dame in the championship game, 82-81.

Speaking of Oregon, also returning this season is reigning Wooden Award Winner Sabrina Ionescu. The Oregon senior was widely considered one of the best available players for the 2019 WNBA Draft, but decided to return to Oregon to finish her career. An amazing stat from Oregon's athletic department: Ionescu has the chance to become the first player in NCAA women's basketball history to reach career totals of 2,000+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 1,000+ rebounds. Through three years, she sits at 1,984 points, 792 assists and 756 rebounds. Oregon begins its season Monday, Nov. 11, when it hosts Northeastern.

Another major storyline to watch this season revolves — shockingly — around UConn. Huskies coach Geno Auriemma is just 36 wins away from eclipsing Pat Summitt to take over as the winningest coach in women’s basketball history. While Connecticut's full schedule isn't out yet, the Huskies have played at least 37 games in each of the past 10 years, so that milestone is definitely a possibility this season.

Here are the first announced matchups for all teams that finished in the AP Top 25 of the 2018-19 season:

* all times shown are in E.T.

Baylor vs. New Hampshire (Waco, TX), TBD — Nov. 5

Notre Dame vs. FGCU (Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun), 1:30 p.m. — Nov. 28

UConn vs. California (Location TBA), TBD — Nov. 10

Oregon vs. Northeastern (Eugene, OR), TBD — Nov. 11

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss (Starkville, MS), 2:00 p.m. — Nov. 9

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky (Louisville, KY), 7:00 p.m. — Nov. 5

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington (Stanford, CA), TBD — Nov. 5

Iowa vs. Florida Atlantic (Iowa City, Iowa), TBD — Nov. 7

NC State vs. North Carolina A&T (Raleigh, NC), 7:00 p.m. — Nov. 6

Oregon State vs. UC Irvine (Corvallis, OR), TBD — Nov. 9

Maryland vs. Wagner (College Park, MD), TBD — Nov. 6

Texas A&M vs. Little Rock (College Station, TX), TBD — Nov. 5

South Carolina vs. Alabama State (Columbia, SC), TBD — Nov. 5

UCLA vs. Weber State (Los Angeles, CA), TBD — Nov. 5

Arizona State vs. Air Force (Tempe, AZ), TBD — Nov. 5

Syracuse — TBD

Iowa State vs. Southern (Ames, IA), TBD — Nov. 7

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield (Spokane, WA), TBD — Nov. 10

Marquette vs. Morgan State (Milwaukee, WI), 2:30 p.m. — Nov. 5

Miami vs. Jackson State (Coral Gables, FL), TBD — Nov. 10

Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's (Lexington, KY), 7 p.m. — Nov. 5

South Dakota State vs. Drake (Des Moines, Iowa), TBD — Nov. 8

Florida State vs. Charleston Southern (Tallahassee, FL), TBD — Nov. 5

Missouri State vs. Minnesota (Minneapolis, MN), TBD — Nov. 5

DePaul vs. Miami (OH) (Chicago, IL), TBD — Nov. 8