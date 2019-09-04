Women's college basketball: Pac-12 announces 2019-20 weekly pairings

SAN FRANCISCO — Weekly pairings and sites for the 2019-20 Pac-12 women’s basketball campaign were released, the Conference office announced today. League play gets underway the week of December 23, 2019 and culminates with the 2020 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas, March 5-8 at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The schedule reflects the 18-game slate which determines the seedings at the Pac-12 Tournament. In addition to opponents being identified, home/away weeks have been designated. Specific dates and times for each game within the week have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date after television selections have been finalized.

Tipoff of league play begins no later than Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. The opening week highlights traditional rivalry matchups between Arizona and Arizona State in Tempe; UCLA and USC at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles; Washington and Washington State in Pullman; and Colorado and Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Battle of the Bay, pitting California and Stanford, is slated for week two (Jan. 9-12, 2020), and the Civil War, which sold out in both Eugene and Corvallis in 2019, takes place during week four of the Conference play (Jan. 23-26, 2020).

Defending Pac-12 Tournament Champion Stanford and NCAA Women’s Final Four participant and league regular-season champion Oregon meet twice this season during week three (Jan. 16-19, 2020) and again during week eight (Feb. 20-23, 2020). WNIT Champion Arizona gets its first stab at home-court advantage in league action during week two (Jan. 9-12, 2020), hosting the Ducks and Oregon State. The Wildcats set the Conference all-time attendance mark in the WNIT final, drawing a sold-out crowd of 14,644.

The Pac-12 is coming off another unforgettable season which had the Ducks in the national semifinal, marking the 10th time in 12 years a league team has advanced that far. Six teams earned NCAA Tournament teams for the third-straight year, going a combined 11-1 in the first two rounds to record the best winning percentage by a conference since 1997. Since 2016, Pac-12 teams have won more NCAA Tournament games (55) than any other conference and have posted the best winning percentage (.696) of any Power 5 league.

2019-20 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Weekly Conference Pairings

Week 0 (no later than Dec. 29, 2019)

Arizona at Arizona State

USC at UCLA Washington at Washington State

Colorado at Utah

Week 1 (Jan. 2-5, 2020)

Arizona/Arizona State at UCLA/USC

Washington/Washington State at California/Stanford

Colorado/Utah at Oregon/Oregon State

Week 2 (Jan. 9-12, 2020)

Oregon/Oregon State at Arizona/Arizona State

UCLA/USC at Colorado/Utah

California vs. Stanford Washington vs. Washington State

Week 3 (Jan. 17-19, 2020)

Arizona/Arizona State at Washington/Washington State

UCLA at USC

California/Stanford at Oregon/Oregon State

Utah at Colorado

Week 4 (Jan. 23-26, 2020)

Arizona State at Arizona

Washington/Washington State at UCLA/USC

Colorado/Utah at California/Stanford

Oregon vs. Oregon State

Week 5 (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2020)

UCLA/USC at Arizona/Arizona State

California/Stanford at Washington/Washington State

Oregon/Oregon State at Colorado/Utah

Week 6 (Feb. 6-9, 2020)

Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon/Oregon State

UCLA/USC at California/Stanford

Colorado/Utah at Washington/Washington State

Week 7 (Feb. 13-16, 2020)

Washington/Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State

Oregon/Oregon State at UCLA/USC

California/Stanford at Colorado/Utah

Week 8 (Feb. 20-23, 2020)

Arizona/Arizona State at Colorado/Utah

UCLA/USC at Washington/Washington State

Oregon/Oregon State at California/Stanford

Week 9 (Feb. 27-March 1, 2020)

California/Stanford at Arizona/Arizona State

Colorado/Utah at UCLA/USC

Washington/Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State

Thursday-Sunday, March 5-8, 2020

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament

Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas