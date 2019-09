Women's college basketball: Big Ten announces 2019-20 conference schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten unveiled a full breakdown of women’s basketball conference opponents for all 14 schools for the 2019-20 season, it was announced Friday, Aug. 23.

Each school will play an 18-game conference schedule for the second consecutive season, facing five schools both home and away and playing the eight remaining schools once. Of the single-play opponents, schools will play four at home and four on the road.



The conference season tips off on Saturday, Dec. 28, with all 14 institutions playing in a league matchup.

The Big Ten schedule will culminate March 4-8 with the 27th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.



The complete 2019-20 Big Ten women’s basketball conference schedule can be found in the PDF link above, while dates, times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

HOME COURT: The 9 best places to watch women's basketball, according to the fans

2019-20 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE



DECEMBER



Saturday, December 28

Northwestern at Illinois

Michigan State at Indiana

Michigan at Maryland

Iowa at Nebraska

Purdue at Ohio State

Minnesota at Penn State

Rutgers at Wisconsin



Tuesday, December 31

Illinois at Iowa

Penn State at Michigan

Nebraska at Michigan State

Ohio State at Minnesota

Maryland at Northwestern

Wisconsin at Purdue

Indiana at Rutgers



JANUARY



Saturday, January 4

Minnesota at Nebraska

Penn State at Wisconsin



Sunday, January 5

Michigan State at Michigan

Iowa at Northwestern

Rutgers at Purdue



Monday, January 6

Illinois at Indiana

Ohio State at Maryland



Thursday, January 9

Rutgers at Illinois

Purdue at Indiana

Maryland at Iowa

Northwestern at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Michigan at Ohio State

Michigan State at Penn State



Sunday, January 12

Minnesota at Illinois

Indiana at Iowa

Maryland at Michigan

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Purdue at Northwestern

Penn State at Ohio State

Nebraska at Rutgers



Thursday, January 16

Northwestern at Indiana

Nebraska at Maryland

Ohio State at Michigan State

Iowa at Minnesota

Rutgers at Penn State

Illinois at Purdue

Michigan at Wisconsin



Sunday, January 19

Michigan at Nebraska

Penn State at Northwestern

Illinois at Ohio State

Minnesota at Purdue

Iowa at Wisconsin



Monday, January 20

Indiana at Maryland

Michigan State at Rutgers



Wednesday, January 22

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Purdue at Nebraska



Thursday, January 23

Maryland at Illinois

Ohio State at Iowa

Northwestern at Michigan State

Indiana at Penn State



Saturday, January 25

Nebraska at Wisconsin



Sunday, January 26

Michigan State at Iowa

Northwestern at Maryland

Rutgers at Michigan

Penn State at Purdue



Monday, January 27

Minnesota at Indiana



Thursday, January 30

Wisconsin at Indiana

Purdue at Michigan State

Nebraska at Minnesota

Michigan at Northwestern

Maryland at Ohio State

Iowa at Penn State

Illinois at Rutgers



FEBRUARY



Sunday, February 2

Wisconsin at Illinois

Iowa at Michigan

Rutgers at Minnesota

Ohio State at Nebraska

Northwestern at Penn State



Monday, February 3

Michigan State at Maryland

Indiana at Purdue



Thursday, February 6

Ohio State at Illinois

Maryland at Indiana

Nebraska at Iowa

Purdue at Michigan

Penn State at Rutgers

Minnesota at Wisconsin



Sunday, February 9

Rutgers at Maryland

Indiana at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Illinois at Penn State

Iowa at Purdue



Monday, February 10

Michigan at Minnesota

Michigan State at Northwestern



Thursday, February 13

Indiana at Illinois

Iowa at Maryland

Northwestern at Michigan

Rutgers at Michigan State

Penn State at Nebraska

Minnesota at Ohio State

Purdue at Wisconsin



Sunday, February 16

Purdue at Illinois

Ohio State at Indiana

Wisconsin at Iowa

Nebraska at Northwestern

Maryland at Penn State

Michigan at Rutgers



Monday, February 17

Minnesota at Michigan State



Wednesday, February 19

Illinois at Michigan

Rutgers at Northwestern

Nebraska at Ohio State

Maryland at Wisconsin



Thursday, February 20

Michigan State at Purdue



Saturday, February 22

Indiana at Minnesota

Illinois at Nebraska

Ohio State at Rutgers

Northwestern at Wisconsin



Sunday, February 23

Penn State at Iowa

Michigan at Michigan State



Tuesday, February 25

Purdue at Maryland

Northwestern at Ohio State



Wednesday, February 26

Michigan State at Illinois



Thursday, February 27

Nebraska at Indiana

Minnesota at Iowa

Michigan at Penn State

Wisconsin at Rutgers



Saturday, February 29

Illinois at Northwestern

Ohio State at Purdue



MARCH



Sunday, March 1

Indiana at Michigan

Penn State at Michigan State

Maryland at Minnesota

Iowa at Rutgers

2020 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament (Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.)



Wednesday, March 4

Big Ten Tournament Game #1

Big Ten Tournament Game #2



Thursday, March 5

Big Ten Tournament Game #3

Big Ten Tournament Game #4

Big Ten Tournament Game #5

Big Ten Tournament Game #6



Friday, March 6

Big Ten Tournament Game #7

Big Ten Tournament Game #8

Big Ten Tournament Game #9

Big Ten Tournament Game #10



Saturday, March 7

Big Ten Tournament Semifinal #1

Big Ten Tournament Semifinal #2



Sunday, March 8

Big Ten Tournament Championship