The ACC just revealed these marquee women’s basketball games for the upcoming season

We’re still waiting on full women’s basketball schedules for the ACC to be released, but on Thursday night, the conference gave fans a little taste of the upcoming schedule.

On a special schedule reveal show — which mostly centered on the men’s basketball schedules — the ACC announced some big-time women’s games for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Mark your calendars for these match-ups.

Tennessee at Notre Dame (ESPN2) — Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

This is an early test for first-year Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper. Luckily, her Tennessee squad will be facing a Notre Dame team that is reloading and will be trying to find its way with a new lineup after the entire Irish starting five went to the WNBA.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — Nov. 14 | 8:30 p.m. | ACC Network

This will another non-conference measuring stick game for Muffet McGraw’s new-look squad. This is also a rematch of a second-round NCAA tournament game from a year ago, a game that the Irish won 91-63. This game should be closer as a young Notre Dame team tries to find its way early on in the schedule.

Oregon at Syracuse — Nov. 24 | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

The Orange had a really good season last year, making the ACC tournament semifinals and reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they were upset by South Dakota State. The Orange should be tough again, but they’ll have their hands full in this game with the Ducks, who made the Final Four last year. Returning to lead the way for Oregon is Sabrina Ionescu, the reigning Wooden and Lieberman Award winner who shot 42.9 percent from three-point range, averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game, and also led the country in triple-doubles with eight.

Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN) — Jan. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Notre Dame at Louisville (ACCN) — Feb. 16 | 3 p.m. | ACC Network

Louisville won 32 games last year and reached the Elite Eight before losing to UConn. Asia Durr is gone from the Cardinals, after she was drafted into the WNBA, but a solid core returns for Jeff Walz’s side. Additionally, the Cardinals got a pair of transfers in from Georgia Tech. Louisville and Notre Dame will be two of the best teams in the ACC this year and both games are must-watch.

Duke at N.C. State — Feb. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

N.C. State made it to the Sweet 16 last season and should be primed for another strong season. ESPN has the Wolfpack tabbed at No. 15 in their way-too-early Top 25 poll, adding that N.C. State’s success could hinge on getting Kaila Ealey and Aislinn Konig back to full health. Meanwhile, Duke had a bumpy campaign last year, finishing 15-15 and missing the NCAA tournament for just the second time since 1995. All-ACC first team selection Haley Gorecki returns for the Blue Devils, and she’ll be key in getting them back in the Big Dance.

