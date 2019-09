The 2019-20 Big 12 women's basketball conference schedule

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 has unveiled its 2019-20 women's basketball conference composite schedule.

League games will begin on Friday, January 3 and conclude on Sunday, March 8. Dates may be adjusted after the television schedule is released. Institutions will release their own non-conference schedules once completed.

The conference slate features a double round-robin format for the eighth-consecutive year consisting of 18 games with squads playing each other twice. The team(s) that finishes with the highest winning percentage in league games will be crowned the Big 12 regular-season champion.

For the first time since 2012, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be held in Kansas City in 2020. The annual tournament is set for Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15. The winner earns the Big 12's automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship.

2019-20 Big 12 women's basketball conference schedule

Friday, January 3

TCU at Texas

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Saturday, January 4

Baylor at Oklahoma

Kansas at Oklahoma State

CONFERENCE SCHEDULES: Top ACC games for this season

Sunday, January 5

West Virginia at Kansas State

Monday, January 6

Texas at Iowa State

Wednesday, January 8

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at TCU

West Virginia at Kansas

Saturday, January 11

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Kansas State at Texas Tech

Sunday, January 12

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Kansas at TCU

Texas at West Virginia

The @SEC released their 2019-20 women's basketball schedule yesterday...



You'll want to circle February 2 👀#ncaaWhttps://t.co/uwiNTSaAlV — NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) September 5, 2019

Wednesday, January 15

TCU at Iowa State

Baylor at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Texas

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Saturday, January 18

West Virginia at Baylor

Texas Tech at Kansas

Sunday, January 19

Texas at Kansas State

TCU at Oklahoma

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, January 22

Kansas State at Iowa State

Baylor at TCU

Kansas at Texas

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

MAKING HISTORY: The winningest coaches in DI women's basketball

Saturday, January 25

Texas Tech at Baylor

Kansas at Iowa State Oklahoma at Kansas State

Texas at Oklahoma State

Sunday, January 26

West Virginia at TCU

Tuesday, January 28

Iowa State at Baylor

Texas at Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 29

Kansas State at Kansas

TCU at Oklahoma State

Friday, January 31

Baylor at Texas

Saturday, February 1

Kansas State at TCU

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Sunday, February 2

Oklahoma at Kansas

Iowa State at West Virginia

2019-20 RECAP: The final Top 25 rankings from last season

Wednesday, February 5

Kansas at Baylor

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Texas Tech at Kansas State

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Saturday, February 8

Oklahoma at Iowa State

TCU at Kansas

Baylor at Kansas State

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Sunday, February 9

Texas at Texas Tech

Tuesday, February 11

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Kansas State at West Virginia

Wednesday, February 12

TCU at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas at Texas Tech

Saturday, February 15

Texas at Kansas

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at West Virginia

PRESEASON POLL: How the preseason AP Poll predicts regular-season success

Sunday, February 16

Iowa State at TCU

Kansas State at Oklahoma

Monday, February 17

West Virginia at Texas

Tuesday, February 18

Baylor at Texas Tech

Wednesday, February 19

TCU at Kansas State

Saturday, February 22

Oklahoma at Baylor

Kansas State at Texas

Kansas at West Virginia

Sunday, February 23

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at TCU

Monday, February 24

Baylor at West Virginia

Wednesday, February 26

Iowa State at Kansas State

Kansas at Oklahoma

Texas at TCU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 29

Kansas State at Baylor

Oklahoma at Texas

Oklahoma State at Kansas

West Virginia at Iowa State

Sunday, March 1

TCU at Texas Tech

Tuesday, March 3

Iowa State at Kansas

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, March 4

Oklahoma at TCU

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Thursday, March 5

Texas at Baylor

Saturday, March 7

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

TCU at West Virginia

Sunday, March 8

Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Texas