Where the 2019 WNBA Finals starters went to college

The WNBA Finals tip off Sunday when the Washington Mystics host the Connecticut Sun.

Both teams are loaded with some of the best talent the league has to offer, and fans of women’s college basketball might recognize a few names from days past, when these players were tearing up the collegiate ranks.

Here’s your guide to the WNBA Finals, with a listing of where each projected starter starred in college.

Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones, C | George Washington and Clemson

Born in the Bahamas, Jones played a season at Clemson and then three seasons at George Washington in college. She led the Colonials to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Shekinna Stricklen, F | Tennessee

After winning the USBWA’s Freshman of the Year award in 2009, Stricklen led the Tennessee Lady Vols to a pair of Elite Eights in 2011 and 2012.

Alyssa Thomas, F | Maryland

The fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, Thomas starred at the University of Maryland. As a Terp, she was a three-time ACC Player of the Year and led the Terps to a Final Four as a senior.

Courtney Williams, G | South Florida

A native of Folkston, Georgia, Williams played at South Florida and helped the Bulls reach three NCAA tournaments and a WNIT.

Jasmine Thomas, G | Duke

Thomas was a Duke Blue Devil from 2007 through 2011, helping the team play in a pair of Elite Eights and win two ACC titles.

Washington Mystics

LaToya Sanders, C | North Carolina

A native of Germany, Sanders helped the UNC Tar Heels appear in the 2006 and 2007 Final Fours. UNC won the ACC tournament each year Sanders was there.

Ariel Atkins, F | Texas

Atkins was a three-time All-Big 12 selection at Texas and she helped the Longhorns make at least the Sweet 16 each season she was on campus.

Elena Delle Donne, F | Delaware

After initially committing to and joining the UConn women’s basketball team, Delle Donne left Storrs, Connecticut and returned to her home state. After a season of playing volleyball at the University of Delaware, Delle Donne joined the basketball team. As a freshman, she was third in the nation in scoring and the CAA Player of the Year. As a junior, she led the nation in scoring. As a senior, she helped the Blue Hens reach the Sweet 16.

Natasha Cloud, G | St. Joseph's and Maryland

After a year at Maryland, Cloud transferred to St. Joseph’s. She helped the team make the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2014, and in 2015 led the A-10 in assists and was named to the conference’s first team.

Kristi Toliver, G | Maryland

The 2009 ACC Player of the Year, Toliver is one of the most beloved Maryland Terrapins for her heroics in the 2006 national championship game. She hit a 3-pointer with just seconds remaining for force overtime against Duke — and the Terps went on to win their only title.

2019 WNBA Finals

When: Game 1 (Sept. 29, 3 p.m. EST), Game 2 (Oct. 1, 8 p.m.), Game 3 (Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m.), Game 4 (Oct. 8, 8 p.m.), Game 5 (Oct. 10, 8 p.m.)

Where: Games 1, 2 and 5 are in Washington, D.C. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Games 3 and 4 are at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

How to watch: Games 1 and 2 are on ESPN. Game 3 will be on ABC. If necessary, Games 4 and 5 will be on ESPN2. All games can be streamed at WatchESPN.

