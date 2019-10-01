NCAA digital media tour highlights tipoff of 2019-20 women’s basketball season

The NCAA digital and social media team is set to visit 12 campuses in October, capturing content and highlighting women’s basketball programs and players across the country as the pursuit of the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship is about to begin.

The tour is scheduled for stops at Syracuse (Oct. 7); UConn (Oct. 8); Maryland (Oct. 9); North Carolina (Oct 10); Tennessee (Oct. 11), Oregon (Oct. 14), Oregon State (Oct. 15), Stanford, (Oct. 16), UCLA (Oct. 18), Texas A&M (Oct. 21), Rice (Oct. 22) and Texas (Oct. 24). Additional tour stops in November to other geographic regions are also being considered.

NCAA digital will create various types of content including features with student-athletes and coaches, videos that capture student-athlete personalities and pieces that showcase what makes the respective schools and programs special. Content captured will be promoted on the @NCAAWBB social media accounts and placed on NCAA.com and other national platforms prior to and during the 2019-20 season.

The efforts of the digital media tour will be supported through the women’s basketball strategic plan which supports continued growth and use of technology, elevate the transformational student-athlete experience, increase awareness of the game, and further elevate the fan experience noting last year’s media day digital/social coverage content was one of the top three content drivers for women’s basketball for the season outside of championship content.

“With the recent announcement of the NCAA women’s basketball strategic plan and building on the excitement of our last three sold out Women’s Final Fours, I am pleased we are able to provide this additional coverage of women’s basketball. As we get ready to tip another great season of women’s basketball, these features will provide an insider’s view of a variety of programs and our women’s basketball student-athletes on and off the court,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball.

