13 of the best moments from Sabrina Ionescu’s career, so far

Sabrina Ionescu’s decision to return to Oregon for her senior season means that women's college basketball fans could have another chance to experience some more moments from the record-setting star.

Ionescu will enter her senior season with 1,984 points, 792 assists and 756 rebounds, setting her up for a chance to become the first player in NCAA women's basketball history to reach 2,000+ career points, 1,000+ career assists and 1,000+ career rebounds. Only Gonzaga's Courtney Vandersloot has reached 2,000+ points and 1,000+ career assists. Vandersloot was also coached by current Oregon head coach Kelly Graves during her time at Gonzaga.

NCAA.com’s Michelle Smith has the Ducks at No. 1 in her preseason top 10 rankings. And with Ionescu’s “unfinished business” of winning a national championship, Oregon and its top player will be a must-watch this season.

Before Ionescu begins her senior season, we take a look back at some of her best collegiate moments so far.

Her first triple-double in college - Nov. 27, 2016

Playing in her only seventh career game, Ionescu recorded her first triple-double against San Jose State back in November 2016. In that game she recorded 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Later that season she won the ESPNW and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year awards.

Beating Cal at the buzzer - Jan. 8, 2017

This buzzer beater was the start of something special for Oregon in the Pac-12. The Ducks ended the game on an 8-0 run, and Ionescu sealed the win with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Sabrina’s fourth triple double, the most be any freshman in NCAA history - Feb. 10, 2017

Ionescu recorded her fourth triple-double of her freshman year as the Ducks beat No. 15 UCLA. Her fourth triple-double was the most by any freshman in NCAA-single season history.

Beating Maryland to lead Ducks to first-ever Elite Eight - March 25, 2017

While tallying 21 points, plus six rebounds and seven assists, Ionescu helped Oregon to the program’s first Elite Eight appearance.

Broke NCAA women’s basketball record for triple doubles - Dec. 31, 2017

As a sophomore, Ionescu set the NCAA career record with her eighth career triple-double on Dec. 31 against Washington in just her 48th career game. In the same game head coach Kelly Graves won his 500th career game. Ionescu scored 24 points to go with 14 rebounds and 10 assists. She broke Penn State's Suzie McConnell (128 games, 1985-88) and Louella Tomlinson of Saint Mary's (125 games, 2008-11) record of seven triple doubles.

Dropped 36 points, breaks Pac-12 tournament title game scoring record - March 4, 2018

Ionescu scored 36 points to help the Ducks win the Pac-12 tournament back in 2018. The guard would go on to win the tournament’s MVP.

Ionescu sets Oregon single-game assist record - Dec. 2, 2018.

Ionescu set this program record after dishing out 17 in a win over Long Beach State.

Sets new NCAA record for career triple-doubles in men's & women's history - Dec. 20, 2018

Ionescu dropped 17 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to earn her 13th career triple double, which marked more than any man or woman has achieved in NCAA history. The previous record of 12 was held by former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth.

Heading into her senior season, Ionescu has tallied 18 triple doubles. She had four as a freshman and six as a sophomore. Her last one back on March 24, 2019 was in the Ducks’ second round NCAA tournament game. She joined Stanford’s Nicole Powell as the only two players to have multiple tournament triple-doubles.

A shout out from the Warriors’ Steph Curry - Dec. 30, 2018

Ionescu, who is from the Bay Area, had a chance to hang out with NBA star Steph Curry, who made sure the all-time leader in triple doubles got some attention on his Instagram.

“Let me hit this and walk off to the Final Four” - March 31, 2019

Ionescu drained a clutch 3-pointer with a little over a minute left remaining in an Elite Eight game vs. Mississippi State. The win over the Bulldogs sent Oregon to its first Final Four appearance in school history.

4-point play at the 2019 Women's Final Four - March 5, 2019

In Oregon’s first-ever Final Four game, the Ducks faced a talented Baylor team. Down by three with seconds left in the first half, Ionescu pulls up at the 3-point line, gets fouled by DiDi Richards and makes the bucket and one. This gave the Ducks the lead going into the second half. Ionescu’s face after the foul is priceless. Oregon would ultimately fall to the Bears, 72-67.

“Unfinished Business” - April 6, 2019

After Oregon’s loss to Baylor in Tampa, many media members asked Sabrina about whether she decided if she was staying another year at Oregon or declaring for the WNBA draft. At the time, she said she didn’t know. The next day, she wrote in The Players’ Tribune that she had unfinished business.

So what's next for the triple-double queen? We'll have to wait and she. However, she'll remind you. It's "unfinished business."