Women's college basketball awards: 20 point guards named to 2019-20 Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Nancy Lieberman Award. Now in its 21st year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

“The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate both men and women at all levels of the game,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The students we are recognizing this week on the Women’s Starting Five watch lists are tremendous athletes who deserve to be applauded. We look forward to evaluating this year’s candidates with Nancy Lieberman, who paved the way for today’s female athletes.”

The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Lieberman Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Lieberman Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-19), Kelsey Plum, Washington (2017), Moriah Jefferson, Connecticut (2015-16), Odyssey Sims, Baylor (2014), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga (2011), Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State (2010), Renee Montgomery, Connecticut (2009), Kristi Toliver, Maryland (2008), Lindsey Harding, Duke (2007), Ivory Latta, North Carolina (2006), Temeka Johnson, LSU (2005), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04), and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

For more information on the 2020 Nancy Lieberman Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, Oct. 25.

2020 Nancy Lieberman Award candidates:

PLAYER SCHOOL Te'a Cooper Baylor Crystal Dangerfield Connecticut Kelly Campbell DePaul Nicole Cardano-Hillary George Mason Ali Patberg Indiana Lauren Dickerson Miami (Ohio) Cierra Hooks Ohio Sabrina Ionescu Oregon Destiny Slocum Oregon State Stella Johnson Rider Tyasha Harris South Carolin Tiana England St. John's Sug Sutton Texas Chennedy Carter Texas A&M Miyah Barnes UAB Kay Kay Wright UCF Japreece Dean UCLA Dru Gylten Utah Taja Cole Virginia Tech Chloe Wanink Wofford

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season