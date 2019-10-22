Women's college basketball awards: 20 shooting guards named to 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award preseason watch list

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

“Annie Meyers was one of the most dominant players in the college game, surpassing records held by both men and women,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “As we evaluate the talent in the game today, it’s only right we honor her and utilize her expertise. This year’s list of candidates may be the strongest yet and selecting a winner will be no easy task. We invite the fans to cast their votes and weigh-in alongside our committee members.”

The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018).

For more information on the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MeyersAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 25.

2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award candidates:

Player School Aari McDonald Arizona Chelsea Dungee Arkansas Juicy Landrum Baylor Christyn Williams Connecticut Lauren Loven Denver Becca Hittner Drake Haley Gorecki Duke Kathleen Doyle Iowa Taylor Mikesell Maryland Destiny Pitts Minnesota Aislinn Konig NC State Lindsey Pulliam Northwestern Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Minyon Moore Oregon Erica Ogwumike Rice Kiana Williams Stanford Stephanie Watts USC Jocelyn Willoughby Virginia Amber Melgoza Washington Tynice Martin West Virginia

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season