Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | October 23, 2019

Women's college basketball awards: 20 small forwards named to Miller Award preseason watch list

Sights and sounds of Baylor's National Championship

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

“Cheryl Miller has long been recognized as one of the greats of our game, dominating at USC and winning two NCAA Championships,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The student-athletes being considered for the Cheryl Miller Award are undoubtedly some of the most gifted in the game today and they should feel proud to be named to the watch list this season.”

The Selection Committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA, on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

LIEBERMAN AWARD: 20 point guards named to the preseason watch list

DRYSDALE AWARD: 20 shooting guards named to the preseason watch list

Previous winners of the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award include Bridget Carleton, Iowa State (2019) and Gabby Williams, Connecticut (2018).

For more information on the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MillerAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 25.

2020 Cheryl Miller Award candidates:

Player School
Didi Richards Baylor
Megan Walker Connecticut
Chante Stonewall DePaul
Francesca Pan Georgia Tech
Ashley Joens Iowa State
Rhyne Howard Kentucky
Kaila Charles Maryland
Courtney Woods Northern Illinois
Sam Brunelle Notre Dame
Ana Llanusa Oklahoma
Vivian Gray Oklahoma State
Satou Sabally Oregon
Mikayla Pivec Oregon State
Shadeen Samuels Seton Hall
DiJonai Carrington Stanford
Mia Davis Temple
Rennia Davis Tennessee
Kayla Wells Texas A&M
Michaela Onyewere UCLA
Borislava Hristova Washington State

