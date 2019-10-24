Women's college basketball awards: 20 power forwards named to McClain Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Katrina McClain Award. Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

“From the University of Georgia to Team USA, Katrina McClain was a standout power forward,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The young women on our Starting Five watch list exhibit many of the characteristics that made her such a successful athlete and we look forward to seeing the energy and effort they will bring to the court this season.”

The Selection Committee for the Katrina McClain Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Katrina McClain Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Katrina McClain Power Forward Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award include Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019) and Ruthy Hebard,Oregon (2018).

For more information on the 2020 Katrina McClain Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #McClainAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 25.

2020 Katrina McClain Award Candidates*

PLAYER SCHOOL Cate Reese Arizona Unique Thompson Auburn Lauren Cox Baylor Summer Hemphill Buffalo Sara Rhine Drake Leaonna Odom Duke Kiah Gillespie Florida State Peyton Williams Kansas State Ayana Mitchell LSU Stephanie Jones Maryland Naz Hillmon Michigan Taiye Bello Minnesota Ruthy Hebard Oregon Brooklyn McDavid Pacific Eleah Parker Penn Bella Alarie Princeton Francesca Belibi Stanford Joyner Holmes Texas N'dea Jones Texas A&M Hanna Crymble Vermont

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season

