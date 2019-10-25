Women's college basketball awards: 20 centers named to Lisa Leslie Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award. Named after the three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

“As one of the most recognizable faces in the women’s game, Lisa Leslie was an accomplished athlete and fan favorite at USC and in the WNBA,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We are very thankful to have her insights and participation as we evaluate this year’s Starting Five candidates and we hope the fans will make their opinions heard as well via our new online voting component thanks to Dell Technologies.”

The Selection Committee for the Lisa Leslie Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Lisa Leslie Center Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award include Megan Gustafson, Iowa (2019) and A’ja Wilson,South Carolina (2018).

For more information on the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LeslieAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live today, October 25.

Player School Bayley Plummer Appalachian State Queen Egbo Baylor Olivia Nelson-Ododa UConn Jade Williams Duke Kristin Scott Iowa State Kayla Cooper-Williams James Madison Shakira Austin Maryland Beatrice Mompremier Miami Elissa Cunane N.C. State Kate Cain Nebraska Janelle Bailey North Carolina Eleah Parker Penn Ae'Rianna Harris Purdue Nancy Mulkey Rice Aliyah Boston South Carolina Maya Dodson Stanford Charli Collier Texas Ciera Johnson Texas A&M Brittany Brewer Texas Tech Mariella Fasoula Vanderbilt

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season.