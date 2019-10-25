Men's Soccer:

NEW

Committee reveals top 16 teams

😱 Must-watch plays of the week

Scores

Schedule

🏆 2019 College Cup info

basketball-women-d1 flag

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | October 25, 2019

Women's college basketball awards: 20 centers named to Lisa Leslie Award watch list

Will this be the year for Oregon women's basketball?

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award. Named after the three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

“As one of the most recognizable faces in the women’s game, Lisa Leslie was an accomplished athlete and fan favorite at USC and in the WNBA,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We are very thankful to have her insights and participation as we evaluate this year’s Starting Five candidates and we hope the fans will make their opinions heard as well via our new online voting component thanks to Dell Technologies.”

PRESEASON: 20 power forwards named to McClain watch list

The Selection Committee for the Lisa Leslie Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Lisa Leslie Center Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award include Megan Gustafson, Iowa (2019) and A’ja Wilson,South Carolina (2018).

For more information on the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LeslieAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live today, October 25.

Player School
Bayley Plummer Appalachian State
Queen Egbo Baylor
Olivia Nelson-Ododa UConn
Jade Williams Duke
Kristin Scott Iowa State
Kayla Cooper-Williams James Madison
Shakira Austin Maryland
Beatrice Mompremier Miami
Elissa Cunane N.C. State
Kate Cain Nebraska
Janelle Bailey North Carolina
Eleah Parker Penn
Ae'Rianna Harris Purdue
Nancy Mulkey Rice
Aliyah Boston South Carolina
Maya Dodson Stanford
Charli Collier Texas
Ciera Johnson Texas A&M
Brittany Brewer Texas Tech
Mariella Fasoula Vanderbilt

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season.

2019-20 women’s college basketball season: The essential guide to top teams, players, games and rankings

The 2019-20 women's college basketball season tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here's everything you need to know about the teams, players, rankings and games to get ready for the season.
READ MORE

Watch: Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu reacts to young boy dressed up as her for Halloween

You know you have officially made it when kids dress up as you for Halloween, right? Well, that's just what happened to Oregon's triple-double queen Sabrina Ionescu.
READ MORE

No. 1 Drury, No. 12 West Texas A&M set to open DII women's basketball season on Friday

The No. 1-ranked Drury Panthers head to Anaheim, California to open the season in the CCA Division II Tip-Off Classic on Friday, Nov. 1. Here's a look at the schedule for the six-team tournament and what to watch.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners