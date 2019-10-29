Men's Soccer:

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | October 29, 2019

How to buy Women's Final Four tickets

The 2020 Women’s Final Four will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 3 & 5. 

The national semifinals will take place on Friday, April 3 and the 2020 champion will be crowned on Sunday, April 5. 

You can buy official tickets to the Women’s Final Four here. Still have questions? Here's for a guide on everything you need to know. You can also sign up to receive special ticket notifications and event information.

The 2020 preliminary round sites are listed below. Games at these locations will take place on March 27-30.

2020 PRELIMINARY ROUND SITES
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 27 - 30 Southern Conference
Regional Fort Wayne, Indiana Allen County War Memorial Coliseum March 27 - 30 Purdue Fort Wayne
Regional Portland, Oregon Moda Center March 27 - 30 Oregon State
Regional Dallas, Texas Moody Coliseum March 27 - 30 SMU

Below is the entire DI women's basketball championship history: 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

