SEC coaches select Texas A&M as women's basketball favorite

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference women's basketball coaches have picked Texas A&M as the favorite to win the league title and voted Aggies guard Chennedy Carter as preseason player of the year.

The coaches differed from the media votes, which has South Carolina as the SEC favorite in their preseason poll.

In the coaches' poll, Texas A&M was followed in order by South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Mississippi and Florida.

The coaches preseason all-conference team includes Carter, Mississippi State's Jordan Danberry, Tennessee's Rennia Davis, Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee, South Carolina's Tysasha Harris, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, LSU's Anaya Mitchell and Missouri's Amber Smith.

The coaches' second-team preseason all-conference selections include Auburn's Daisa Alexander and Unique Thompson, Mississippi State's Chloe Bibby, Georgia's Gaby Connally, Vanderbilt's Mariella Fasoula, South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Texas A&M's Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells and Alabama's Cierra Johnson.

Coaches couldn't vote for their own team and players.

