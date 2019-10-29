TRENDING:

👀 Football: What to watch in Week 11

Women's soccer: Where we stand in conference tournaments

🎵Taylor Swift to headline March Madness Music Festival

basketball-women-d1 flag

The Associated Press | October 29, 2019

SEC coaches select Texas A&M as women's basketball favorite

Will this be the year for Oregon women's basketball?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference women's basketball coaches have picked Texas A&M as the favorite to win the league title and voted Aggies guard Chennedy Carter as preseason player of the year.

The coaches differed from the media votes, which has South Carolina as the SEC favorite in their preseason poll.

DOMINANT DUCKS: Oregon leads our preseason women's basketball top 10 

In the coaches' poll, Texas A&M was followed in order by South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Mississippi and Florida.

The coaches preseason all-conference team includes Carter, Mississippi State's Jordan Danberry, Tennessee's Rennia Davis, Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee, South Carolina's Tysasha Harris, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, LSU's Anaya Mitchell and Missouri's Amber Smith.

DON'T MISS: NCAA digital media team to go on 12-campus road trip to tip off 2019-20 season

The coaches' second-team preseason all-conference selections include Auburn's Daisa Alexander and Unique Thompson, Mississippi State's Chloe Bibby, Georgia's Gaby Connally, Vanderbilt's Mariella Fasoula, South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Texas A&M's Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells and Alabama's Cierra Johnson.

Coaches couldn't vote for their own team and players.

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

6 potential Naismith Player of the Year candidates for women's college basketball

We take a look at Sabrina Ionescu, Kaila Charles, Chennedy Carter and others who could potentially win the 2020 Naismith Women's Basketball Player of the Year Award.
READ MORE

2019 SEC football schedule: Game times, TV channels for every week

The 2019 SEC football season is in Week 11 and goes through the SEC Championship Game on December 7. Get the full schedule, including TV channels, here.
READ MORE

Women's college basketball awards: 20 point guards named to Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Nancy Lieberman Award. Now in its 21st year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners