UConn women’s basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

Listen in to UConn's Geno Auriemma during the Huskies' second practice of the season

Listen in to UConn's Geno Auriemma during the Huskies' second practice of the season

Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies made the Final Four again last season, extending their streak of consecutive semifinals appearances to 12 seasons. However, the Huskies came up short against Notre Dame in the Final Four and would not get a shot at adding to their collection of national championships.

UConn lost Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson, but Auriemma brings back Crystal Dangerfield and reloaded with transfers and a strong recruiting class. Can UConn extend their Final Four streak? Can they win another national championship? It all starts in November.

2019-20 SCHEDULES: Top ACC games for this season | Must-watch non-conference matchups

UConn Huskies full 2019-20 women’s basketball schedule

Listed below here is the full regular-season schedule for UConn’s women’s basketball team for the 2019-20 season. Listed along with the opponent are dates, times and where to watch on TV. All times are listed in ET. This will be updated with results throughout the season.

OPPONENT DATE TIME LOCATION TV RESULT Cal Nov. 10 1 p.m. Storrs, Conn. SNY Vanderbilt Nov. 13 7 p.m. Nashville, Tenn. SEC Temple Nov. 17 1 p.m. Philadelphia, Pa. SNY Virginia Nov. 19 7 p.m. Hartford, Conn. CBSSN Ohio State Nov. 24 3 p.m. Columbus, Ohio ESPN Dayton Nov. 26 7 p.m. Dayton, Ohio n/a Seton Hall Dec. 5 6:30 p.m. South Orange, NJ FS1 Notre Dame Dec. 8 4 p.m. Storrs, Conn. ESPN DePaul Dec. 16 8 p.m. Chicago, Ill. FS1 Oklahoma Dec. 22 4 p.m. Uncasville, Conn. CBSSN Wichita State Jan. 2 7 p.m. Hartford, Conn. SNY SMU Jan. 5 4 p.m. Dallas, Texas SNY Baylor Jan. 9 7 p.m. Hartford, Conn. ESPN2 Houston Jan. 11 1 p.m. Hartford, Conn. SNY Memphis Jan. 14 8 p.m. Memphis, Tenn. SNY UCF Jan. 16 6 p.m. Orlando, Fla. SNY Tulsa Jan. 19 Noon Storrs, Conn. SNY Tennessee Jan. 23 7 p.m. Hartford, Conn. ESPN East Carolina Jan. 25 1 p.m. Greenville, N.C. SNY Cincinnati Jan. 30 7 p.m. Storrs, Conn. SNY Oregon Feb. 3 7 p.m. Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 Memphis Feb. 7 7 p.m. Storrs, Conn. SNY South Carolina Feb. 10 7 p.m. Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 USF Feb. 16 2 p.m. Tampa, Fla. SNY Tulane Feb. 19 7 p.m. Hartford, Conn. SNY UCF Feb. 22 1 p.m. Storrs, Conn. SNY Cincinnati Feb. 26 7 p.m. Cincinnati, Ohio SNY Houston Feb. 29 3 p.m. Houston, Texas SNY USF March 2 7 p.m. Hartford, Conn. ESPN2

WNBA FINALS: Where the starters went to college | Delle Donne's Delaware career

Notable games

Dec. 8 vs. Notre Dame — We’re getting a Final Four rematch early. These two teams have been rivals going back to their days in the old Big East and the fire is still there. Both Notre Dame and UConn will be having transition seasons of sort and the starting lineups in this game will look very different from what we saw in Tampa last April. The Irish lost all five starters from last season’s team to the WNBA, but like the Huskies, Muffet McGraw has reloaded with a top recruiting class and a few transfers. As always, this game is a must-watch.

Jan. 9 vs. Baylor — The Huskies will host the reigning national champions at the XL Center in Hartford. Baylor brings back three of five starters from its national championship team, including Lauren Cox, DiDi Richards and Juicy Landrum. Baylor won this regular season match-up by 11 points last season in Waco, Texas.

Feb. 3 vs. Oregon — That’s right; the Huskies are going to play every other team that was in last year’s Final Four in the regular season. The Huskies will have their hands full in this match-up with early Player of the Year favorite Sabrina Ionescu coming to town. UConn did win this game handily in 2017, 90-52.

2019 FINAL FOUR: Baylor's old school ways | DiDi Richards' heroics | Win over Notre Dame

Tickets

You can find tickets to all of UConn’s home games here.

Top returning players

Leading the charge for UConn this season will be senior point guard Crystal Dangerfield. The 5-foot-5 native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee made the NCAA’s Regional All Tournament last season and was also an American Athletic Conference First Team selection. Dangerfield passed out 225 assists last season, good enough for sixth in the nation.

Also returning for UConn is junior forward Megan Walker, who put up 14 points and eight rebounds in the Final Four vs. Notre Dame last season. 2019 AAC Freshman of the Year Christyn Williams also returns, as does forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who had 54 blocks last season.

Preseason ranking

The Associated Press preseason poll will be released on Oct. 30. We will update this story when that information is available.

AWARD WATCH LISTS: Lieberman Award | Meyers Award | Miller Award | McClain Award | Leslie Award

2020 NCAA Tournament

The bracket for the 2020 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be released on March 16, 2020. 64 teams will compete for the 2020 crown. UConn last won it all in 2016.

When is the 2020 women’s basketball Final Four?

The Final Four of the 2020 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will begin play Friday, April 3, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The winners of Friday’s semifinal games will play for the national championship on Sunday, April 5.

Tickets and more information on the Final Four can be found here.

SABRINA IONESCU TRACKER: Where we left off with Oregon's triple-double record-breaker

Below are each of UConn’s national championship victories.

Year Opponent Score 1995 Tennessee 70-64 2000 Tennessee 71-52 2002 Oklahoma 82-70 2003 Tennessee 73-68 2004 Tennessee 70-61 2009 Louisville 76-54 2010 Stanford 53-47 2013 Louisville 93-60 2014 Notre Dame 79-58 2015 Notre Dame 63-53 2016 Syracuse 82-51

MAKING HISTORY: The winningest coaches in DI women's basketball

Future Final Four dates

WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR FUTURE DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates 2020 New Orleans, Louisiana Smoothie King Center April 3 & 5 2021 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome April 2 & 4 2022 Minneapolis, Minnesota Target Center April 1 & 3 2023 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center March 31 & April 2 2024 Cleveland, Ohio Quicken Loans Arena April 5 & 7

RANKINGS: Michelle Smith breaks down her preseason Power 10