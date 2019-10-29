UConn women’s basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies made the Final Four again last season, extending their streak of consecutive semifinals appearances to 12 seasons. However, the Huskies came up short against Notre Dame in the Final Four and would not get a shot at adding to their collection of national championships.
UConn lost Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson, but Auriemma brings back Crystal Dangerfield and reloaded with transfers and a strong recruiting class. Can UConn extend their Final Four streak? Can they win another national championship? It all starts in November.
2019-20 SCHEDULES: Top ACC games for this season | Must-watch non-conference matchups
UConn Huskies full 2019-20 women’s basketball schedule
Listed below here is the full regular-season schedule for UConn’s women’s basketball team for the 2019-20 season. Listed along with the opponent are dates, times and where to watch on TV. All times are listed in ET. This will be updated with results throughout the season.
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|TV
|RESULT
|Cal
|Nov. 10
|1 p.m.
|Storrs, Conn.
|SNY
|Vanderbilt
|Nov. 13
|7 p.m.
|Nashville, Tenn.
|SEC
|Temple
|Nov. 17
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|SNY
|Virginia
|Nov. 19
|7 p.m.
|Hartford, Conn.
|CBSSN
|Ohio State
|Nov. 24
|3 p.m.
|Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|Dayton
|Nov. 26
|7 p.m.
|Dayton, Ohio
|n/a
|Seton Hall
|Dec. 5
|6:30 p.m.
|South Orange, NJ
|FS1
|Notre Dame
|Dec. 8
|4 p.m.
|Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN
|DePaul
|Dec. 16
|8 p.m.
|Chicago, Ill.
|FS1
|Oklahoma
|Dec. 22
|4 p.m.
|Uncasville, Conn.
|CBSSN
|Wichita State
|Jan. 2
|7 p.m.
|Hartford, Conn.
|SNY
|SMU
|Jan. 5
|4 p.m.
|Dallas, Texas
|SNY
|Baylor
|Jan. 9
|7 p.m.
|Hartford, Conn.
|ESPN2
|Houston
|Jan. 11
|1 p.m.
|Hartford, Conn.
|SNY
|Memphis
|Jan. 14
|8 p.m.
|Memphis, Tenn.
|SNY
|UCF
|Jan. 16
|6 p.m.
|Orlando, Fla.
|SNY
|Tulsa
|Jan. 19
|Noon
|Storrs, Conn.
|SNY
|Tennessee
|Jan. 23
|7 p.m.
|Hartford, Conn.
|ESPN
|East Carolina
|Jan. 25
|1 p.m.
|Greenville, N.C.
|SNY
|Cincinnati
|Jan. 30
|7 p.m.
|Storrs, Conn.
|SNY
|Oregon
|Feb. 3
|7 p.m.
|Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|Memphis
|Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|Storrs, Conn.
|SNY
|South Carolina
|Feb. 10
|7 p.m.
|Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|USF
|Feb. 16
|2 p.m.
|Tampa, Fla.
|SNY
|Tulane
|Feb. 19
|7 p.m.
|Hartford, Conn.
|SNY
|UCF
|Feb. 22
|1 p.m.
|Storrs, Conn.
|SNY
|Cincinnati
|Feb. 26
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|SNY
|Houston
|Feb. 29
|3 p.m.
|Houston, Texas
|SNY
|USF
|March 2
|7 p.m.
|Hartford, Conn.
|ESPN2
WNBA FINALS: Where the starters went to college | Delle Donne's Delaware career
Notable games
Dec. 8 vs. Notre Dame — We’re getting a Final Four rematch early. These two teams have been rivals going back to their days in the old Big East and the fire is still there. Both Notre Dame and UConn will be having transition seasons of sort and the starting lineups in this game will look very different from what we saw in Tampa last April. The Irish lost all five starters from last season’s team to the WNBA, but like the Huskies, Muffet McGraw has reloaded with a top recruiting class and a few transfers. As always, this game is a must-watch.
Jan. 9 vs. Baylor — The Huskies will host the reigning national champions at the XL Center in Hartford. Baylor brings back three of five starters from its national championship team, including Lauren Cox, DiDi Richards and Juicy Landrum. Baylor won this regular season match-up by 11 points last season in Waco, Texas.
Feb. 3 vs. Oregon — That’s right; the Huskies are going to play every other team that was in last year’s Final Four in the regular season. The Huskies will have their hands full in this match-up with early Player of the Year favorite Sabrina Ionescu coming to town. UConn did win this game handily in 2017, 90-52.
2019 FINAL FOUR: Baylor's old school ways | DiDi Richards' heroics | Win over Notre Dame
Tickets
You can find tickets to all of UConn’s home games here.
Top returning players
Leading the charge for UConn this season will be senior point guard Crystal Dangerfield. The 5-foot-5 native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee made the NCAA’s Regional All Tournament last season and was also an American Athletic Conference First Team selection. Dangerfield passed out 225 assists last season, good enough for sixth in the nation.
Also returning for UConn is junior forward Megan Walker, who put up 14 points and eight rebounds in the Final Four vs. Notre Dame last season. 2019 AAC Freshman of the Year Christyn Williams also returns, as does forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who had 54 blocks last season.
Preseason ranking
The Associated Press preseason poll will be released on Oct. 30. We will update this story when that information is available.
AWARD WATCH LISTS: Lieberman Award | Meyers Award | Miller Award | McClain Award | Leslie Award
2020 NCAA Tournament
The bracket for the 2020 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be released on March 16, 2020. 64 teams will compete for the 2020 crown. UConn last won it all in 2016.
When is the 2020 women’s basketball Final Four?
The Final Four of the 2020 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will begin play Friday, April 3, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The winners of Friday’s semifinal games will play for the national championship on Sunday, April 5.
Tickets and more information on the Final Four can be found here.
SABRINA IONESCU TRACKER: Where we left off with Oregon's triple-double record-breaker
Below are each of UConn’s national championship victories.
|Year
|Opponent
|Score
|1995
|Tennessee
|70-64
|2000
|Tennessee
|71-52
|2002
|Oklahoma
|82-70
|2003
|Tennessee
|73-68
|2004
|Tennessee
|70-61
|2009
|Louisville
|76-54
|2010
|Stanford
|53-47
|2013
|Louisville
|93-60
|2014
|Notre Dame
|79-58
|2015
|Notre Dame
|63-53
|2016
|Syracuse
|82-51
MAKING HISTORY: The winningest coaches in DI women's basketball
Future Final Four dates
|WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR FUTURE DATES AND SITES
|Year
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|2020
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Smoothie King Center
|April 3 & 5
|2021
|San Antonio, Texas
|Alamodome
|April 2 & 4
|2022
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Target Center
|April 1 & 3
|2023
|Dallas, Texas
|American Airlines Center
|March 31 & April 2
|2024
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Quicken Loans Arena
|April 5 & 7