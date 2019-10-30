Two DII women’s basketball teams took down DI opponents on the same night. Here’s how

Lander downed Clemson at the buzzer, while Tuskegee defeated Georgia State on a night where two DII women's basketball teams rose victorious over DI foes.

With Pittsburg State downing Kansas on Sunday, DII women's basketball teams are having a nice start to the preseason exhibition slate. Let's take a look at how the last two went down.

Lander 74, Clemson 72

This one came right down to the final whistle, but that wasn't even the most impressive part of the night. Lander trailed by double-digits twice and never went away, giving Miriam Recarte the opportunity of a lifetime to hit the game-winning jumper against a prominent ACC school.

The Bearcats came out and captured an early 10-6 lead in the first quarter, but Clemson controlled the first half, leading 41-27 after two quarters. The second half, however, was in large part all Lander, outscoring its DI opponents 47-31. The Bearcats trailed by 12 with a little over four minutes remaining and went on a 15-0 run, with both the Bearcats and Tigers exchanging buckets in the final minute.

Jessica Harris had the first chance to be the hero, but missed her shot. Sarah Crews hauled in the rebound, fed Recarte, and the rest, as they say, is history. It was Recarte's second bucket of the night. Harris led all players with 30 points and six steals.

Tuskegee 78, Georgia State 73

The Panthers came out and attempted to set the tone early, leading 15-10 after the first quarter.

The Golden Tigers wanted nothing to do with it.

Tuskegee Athletics

Tuskegee exploded in the second quarter, erupting for 29 points while holding Georgia State to just nine. India Blakely led the charge, scoring 13 points in the first half behind an impressive 5-for-7 shooting performance, including going 3-for-4 from behind the arc. She finished with 21.

It was an overall solid performance from Tuskegee who used a 17-0 run to build its largest lead of the night at 18 points. The Golden Tigers dominated the paint, winning the rebound battle 50-45 and points in the paint battle as well, 30-26. It was Tuskegee's first win over a DI school in 40 years when it beat Auburn 78-54 in 1979.