Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 3, 2019

No. 1 Drury, No. 12 West Texas A&M set to open DII women's basketball season on Friday

Watch DII Lander sink Clemson at the buzzer

The second day of the DII women's basketball season saw No. 1 Drury and No. 12 West Texas A&M in the first top 15 battle of the year. Drury showed why they are No. 1, beating the Lady Buffs, 71-44. Here's where you can find the schedule and results for the season-opening CCA Division II Tip-Off Classic.

PRESEASON POLLS: WBCA top 25 | The NCAA.com preseason rankings

The new 2019-20 season began at the CCA Division II Tip-Off Classic in Anaheim, California. The No. 1 Panthers and five other teams will play a three-day tournament at Santiago Canyon College. West Texas A&M was the only other ranked team on opening weekend. 

DII women's basketball opening weekend: Schedule for the CCA Division II Tip-Off Classic

Friday, Nov. 1 (all times Eastern)

  • No. 1 Drury 78, Simon Fraser 60 
  • U-Mary 81, Montana State-Billings 55
  • Cal Poly Pomona 73, No. 12 West Texas A&M 58

Saturday, Nov. 2

  • Simon Fraser 70, U-Mary 67
  • No. 1 Drury 71, No. 12 West Texas A&M 44 
  • Cal Poly Pomona 67, Montana State-Billings 65

Sunday, Nov. 3

  • No. 12 West Texas A&M 58, U-Mary 57
  • No. 1 Drury 78, Montana State-Billings 55
  • Simon Fraser 68, Cal Poly Pomona 63

The CCA Division II Tip-Off Classic: What to watch

There's no secret that Saturday was the main event. Drury and West Texas A&M are proven DII women's basketball championship heavyweights, with pretty impressive resumes the past few seasons. The Panthers had little trouble downing West Texas &M, winning 71-44.

DII vs. DI: Two DII women’s basketball teams took down DI opponents on the same night. Here’s how

Drury is now 149-17 since Molly Miller took over as Drury's head coach for the 2014-15 season, having never finished outside of the top 15. She has guided them to four conference championships and four-straight rounds of 16, finally finding their way to the DII Women's Elite Eight last year. Most of that team returns and they looked a lot like the fine-tuned machine they were last year in a 35-1 season.

DII TO THE NBA: These four female NBA referees all got their start in DII

Kristen Mattio has West Texas A&M a perennial threat in the Lone Star Conference, with her record now 112-24 in her fourth year in Canyon. The Lady Buffs have reached the tournament every season under her guidance, with an Elite Eight appearance in 2017. Lexy Hightower is an early player of the year candidate, but West Texas A&M also returns the past two LSC tournament MVPs. The Lady Buffs have struggled out of the gate, but expect them to right the ship with all that talent. 

DII WOMEN'S HOOPS: Lubbock Christian highlights a big DII vs. DI exhibition season

DII women's basketball season: What's next?

The bulk of the DII women's basketball season opens on the weekend of Nov. 8-10. The road to the Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama begins then with all the top 25 teams in action. 

