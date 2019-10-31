Watch: Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu reacts to young boy dressed up as her for Halloween

You know you have officially made it when kids dress up as you for Halloween, right?

Well, that's just what happened to Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu on Thursday when a young boy surprised her with his costume, which looked quite familiar to the Ducks' star guard.

Travis Halseth, an athletic trainer for Oregon, posted the awesome exchange on Twitter.

They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.....So @sabrina_i20 thanks for being a good sport with Cade! Your reaction made his day. 😏 Happy Halloween. 🎃 @OregonWBB #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/8ZKsSf3paS — Travis Halseth (@THalseth10) October 31, 2019

In the background you can hear Halseth respond "two GOATs," while Ionescu laughs and smiles.



Oregon enters the upcoming season ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll. Ionescu, who decided to come back for her senior year, will begin the season with 1,984 points, 792 assists and 756 rebounds, setting her up for a chance to become the first player in NCAA women's basketball history to reach 2,000+ career points, 1,000+ career assists and 1,000+ career rebounds.



SABRINA TRACKER: 13 of the best moments from Ionescu's career, so far

The Ducks open their season on Nov. 11 when they face Northeastern.



