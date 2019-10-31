TRENDING:

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | October 31, 2019

Watch: Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu reacts to young boy dressed up as her for Halloween

How Sabrina Ionescu became NCAA's leader in triple-doubles

You know you have officially made it when kids dress up as you for Halloween, right? 

Well, that's just what happened to Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu on Thursday when a young boy surprised her with his costume, which looked quite familiar to the Ducks' star guard. 

Travis Halseth, an athletic trainer for Oregon, posted the awesome exchange on Twitter

In the background you can hear Halseth respond "two GOATs," while Ionescu laughs and smiles. 

Oregon enters the upcoming season ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll. Ionescu, who decided to come back for her senior year, will begin the season with 1,984 points, 792 assists and 756 rebounds, setting her up for a chance to become the first player in NCAA women's basketball history to reach 2,000+ career points, 1,000+ career assists and 1,000+ career rebounds. 

SABRINA TRACKER: 13 of the best moments from Ionescu's career, so far

The Ducks open their season on Nov. 11 when they face Northeastern. 

 

