2019-20 Oregon women's basketball schedule: Dates, times, results

The Oregon Ducks reached the Final Four for the first time in school history last season, but came up short in the semifinals to eventual champion Baylor. Still, it was a banner season for Kelly Graves' Ducks as they captured a regular season Pac-12 title, won their NCAA regional and saw stellar guard Sabrina Ionescu take home a bounty of trophies and awards.

Ionescu is back for her senior campaign and so are a host of other talented Ducks as Oregon tries to get back to the Final Four. Their path won't be easy, as the Pac-12 will be tough this season, as will Oregon's non-conference slate. For the Ducks, it all starts in November.

MORE SABRINA: 13 best moments | A boy dressed up as her for Halloween | Preseason AP

Oregon Ducks full 2019-20 women’s basketball schedule

Listed below here is the full regular-season schedule for Oregon’s women’s basketball team for the 2019-20 season. Listed along with the opponent are dates, times and where to watch on TV. All times are listed in ET.

For results, head to our women’s basketball scoreboard.

OPPONENT DATE TIME LOCATION TV Northeastern Nov. 11 6 p.m. Eugene, OR Oregon Live Stream Utah State Nov. 13 9 p.m. Eugene, OR Oregon Live Stream Texas Southern Nov. 16 TBD Eugene, OR Oregon Live Stream Syracuse Nov. 24 1 p.m. Syracuse, N.Y. ACC Network Oklahoma State Nov. 28 3:15 p.m. St. Thomas, V.I. FloHoops UT Arlington Nov. 29 3:15 p.m. St. Thomas, V.I. FloHoops Louisville Nov. 30 3:15 p.m. St. Thomas, V.I. FloHoops South Dakota State Dec. 8 3 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network Long Beach State Dec. 14 TBD Long Beach, Cal. n/a UC Riverside Dec. 16 2 p.m. Eugene, OR Oregon Live Stream Kansas State Dec. 21 3 p.m. Eugene, OR Oregon Live Stream Colorado Jan. 3 10 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network Utah Jan. 5 5 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network Arizona State Jan. 10 8 p.m. Tempe, AZ Pac-12 Network Arizona Jan. 12 2 p.m. Tucson, AZ Pac-12 Network Stanford Jan. 16 9 p.m. Eugene, OR ESPN2 Cal Jan. 19 5 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network Oregon State Jan. 24 10 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network Oregon State Jan. 26 4 p.m. Corvallis, OR ESPN2 Utah Jan. 30 10 p.m. Salt Lake City, UT Pac-12 Network Colorado Feb. 1 4 p.m. Boulder, CO Pac-12 Network UConn Feb. 3 7 p.m. Storrs, CT ESPN2 Arizona Feb. 7 9 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network Arizona State Feb. 9 5 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network UCLA Feb. 14 8 p.m. Los Angeles, Cal. Pac-12 Network USC Feb. 16 4 p.m. Los Angeles, Cal. Pac-12 Network Cal Feb. 21 9 p.m. Berkeley, Cal. Pac-12 Network Stanford Feb. 24 9 p.m. Stanford, Cal. ESPN2 Washington State Feb. 28 11 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network Washington March 1 3 p.m. Eugene, OR Pac-12 Network

2019-20 SCHEDULES: Top ACC games | Must-watch non-conference matchups | UConn | Baylor

Notable games

Nov. 24 at Syracuse — This will be the first real test for the Ducks this season. It's their first road-trip of the year and they're going cross-country to face a Syracuse team ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll. The Orange are coming off a second round NCAA tournament appearance from last season.

Jan. 16 vs. Stanford — This will be the first of perhaps four meetings between Oregon and Stanford this season. Both teams are popular Final Four picks and both were ranked in the top four of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. Stanford went to the Elite Eight last year and brought in a talented recruiting class. The Cardinal lost to the Ducks in the regular season last year, but then beat them in the Pac-12 tournament title game.

Feb. 3 at UConn — This game is going to have a lot of eyeballs on it. Two teams from last year's Final Four will face off in a late season non-conference match-up. On one side is Graves and Ionescu, and on the other is Geno Auriemma and Crystal Dangerfield.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEST RETURNING: Shooters | Passers | Rebounders

Tickets

Tickets to Oregon Ducks women's basketball games can be found by clicking or tapping here.

Top returning players

Obviously, we have to mention Sabrina Ionescu. Had the Walnut Creek, California native left college early at the end of last season, she likely would have been the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. Instead, she decided to return in pursuit of a national championship for Oregon. Ionescu is a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year winner, a two-time Lieberman Award winner, and last season took home the Wade and Wooden trophies. She is also the NCAA's all-time leader in career triple-doubles.

But Oregon brings back more than Ionescu. Also returning for the Ducks is Miller Award finalist and All-Pac-12 forward Satou Sabally, one of the best three-point shooters in college basketball in Erin Boley, and McClain Award finalist and All-Pac-12 forward Ruthy Hebard.

SABRINA IONESCU TRACKER: Where we left off with Oregon's triple-double record-breaker

Preseason ranking

Oregon ranked first in this year's preseason AP and Coaches polls.

OREGON ON TOP: Ducks top the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll

2020 NCAA Tournament

The bracket for the 2020 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be released on March 16, 2020. 64 teams will compete for the 2020 crown. Oregon made the Final Four last year for the first time in school history.

When is the 2020 women’s basketball Final Four?

The Final Four of the 2020 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will begin play Friday, April 3, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The winners of Friday’s semifinal games will play for the national championship on Sunday, April 5.

Tickets and more information on the Final Four can be found here.

AWARD WATCH LISTS: Lieberman Award | Meyers Award | Miller Award | McClain Award | Leslie Award

Future Final Four dates

WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR FUTURE DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates 2020 New Orleans, Louisiana Smoothie King Center April 3 & 5 2021 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome April 2 & 4 2022 Minneapolis, Minnesota Target Center April 1 & 3 2023 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center March 31 & April 2 2024 Cleveland, Ohio Quicken Loans Arena April 5 & 7

2019 FINAL FOUR: Baylor is old school | DiDi Richards' heroics | Win over Notre Dame | Smith steps up