Women's basketball: John R. Wooden Award announces top 30 watch list

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® announced the Women’s Preseason Top 30 Watch List on ESPNW. The list is comprised of 30 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for college basketball’s most prestigious honor. The list is chosen by a preseason poll of national women’s college basketball media members.

Several universities boast multiple players on the list: Baylor (Lauren Cox, Juicy Landrum, and DiDi Richards) and Oregon (Ruthy Hebard, Ionescu, and Satou Sabally) lead all schools with three selections, while Connecticut (Crystal Dangerfield and Christyn Williams), Oregon State (Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum), and Stanford (DiJonai Carrington and Kiana Williams) each have two players on the list.

The preseason list represents nine conferences: the Pac-12 leads all conferences with nine selections, followed by the SEC with six, the ACC and Big 12 with four apiece, the American and Big Ten with two each, and Conference USA, Ivy League, and Missouri Valley with one selection apiece.

BRACKET PREDICTIONS: NCAA.com's Michelle Smith predicts the 2020 tournament bracket

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2020 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ midseason list, late season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

FOLLOW: Top 25 schedule, scores and games to watch in the opening week

Name School Conference Height Class Position Bella Alarie Princeton Ivy League 6-4 Sr. G/F DiJonai Carrington Stanford Pac-12 5-11 Sr. G Chennedy Carter Texas A&M SEC 5-7 Jr. G Kaila Charles Maryland Big Ten 6-1 Sr. G Lauren Cox Baylor Big 12 6-4 Sr. F Crystal Dangerfield Connecticut American 5-5 Sr. G Rennia Davis Tennessee SEC 6-2 Jr. G/F Chelsea Dungee Arkansas SEC 5-11 Jr. G Dana Evans Louisville ACC 5-6 Jr. G Kiah Gillespie Florida State ACC 6-2 Jr. F Haley Gorecki Duke ACC 6-0 Sr. G Tyasha Harris South Carolina SEC 5-10 Sr. G Ruthy Hebard Oregon Pac-12 6-4 Sr. F Becca Hittner Drake Missouri Valley 6-0 Sr. G Rhyne Howard Kentucky SEC 6-2 So. G Sabrina Ionescu# Oregon Pac-12 5-11 Sr. G Juicy Landrum Baylor Big 12 5-8 Sr. G Aari McDonald Arizona Pac-12 5-6 Jr. G Ayana Mitchell LSU SEC 6-0 Sr. F Beatrice Mompremier Miami ACC 6-4 Sr. F Erica Ogwumike Rice Conference USA 5-9 Sr. G Michaela Onyenwere UCLA Pac-12 6-0 Jr. F Ali Patberg Indiana Big Ten 5-11 Jr. G Mikayla Pivec Oregon State Pac-12 5-10 Sr. G DiDi Richards Baylor Big 12 6-1 Jr. G Satou Sabally Oregon Pac-12 6-4 Jr. F Destiny Slocum Oregon State Pac-12 5-7 Jr. G Christyn Williams Connecticut American 5-11 So. G Kiana Williams Stanford Pac-12 5-8 Jr. G Peyton Williams Kansas State Big 12 6-4 Sr. F

# indicates player selected as the 2019 Wooden Award Player of the Year

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college

basketball recognizing The Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, The Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legend of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (’14), and last year’s recipients, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Zion Williamson of Duke.

OREGON ON TOP: Ducks top the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, please go to www.woodenaward.com and follow the Wooden Award on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodenaward and @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram.